Paul H. Burmeister, Attorney, Davis & Campbell L.L.C. to Speak at the Knowledge Group's Webcast
Paul H. Burmeister, Attorney, Davis & Campbell L.L.C. to Speak at the Knowledge Group's Is the Grass Greener for NLRB Under Trump Administration? LIVE Webcast
About Paul H. Burmeister
Paul Burmeister, practices in the areas of employment litigation and traditional labor. He represents employers in all aspects of labor relations, including collective bargaining, union organizing efforts, and contract enforcement, as well as employment disputes, including litigation, advice on employment policies and day-to-day employment related decisions, non-competition agreements, and complying with safety and health regulations. He regularly defends EEOC and state discrimination lawsuits filed in state and federal courts. Paul is a member of the State Bar of Illinois and is a member of the Northern District of Illinois Trial Bar. Paul received his B.A. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, an M.A. in Labor Relations from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and his J.D. from Loyola University Chicago.
AboutDavis & Campbell L.L.C.
Davis & Campbell L.L.C. consists of thirteen attorneys with a central office in Peoria and additional offices in Chicago and Washington, D.C. The firm's practice consists predominately of the representation of business owners and management in labor, corporate and tax matters. Davis & Campbell L.L.C. represents local, regional and national clients, with clients ranging in size from Fortune 500 companies to the sole entrepreneur.
Event Synopsis:
Under the new administration, many alterations and remarkable developments are expected to pave their way to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB's) regulatory framework. Trump has not discussed in detail how the new administration will manage and address labor and employment issues, but is expected to undo most of Obama's labor-related executive orders and rules. Listen as a seasoned panel of thought leaders, professionals and practitioners brought together by The Knowledge Group provide and present an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals as well as recent developments affecting NLRB and the potential impact of the Trump Administration to labor relations. Speakers will identify key issues and legal trends and will offer insights surrounding this significant topic.
Key topics include:
§ The NLRB: Past, Present, and Future
§ Alterations to Labor Law
§ Addressing Opportunities and Pitfalls
§ Trump's Impact on the Workplace Regulations
§ Trends, Developments, and Updates
