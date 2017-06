National ACO Selects MNS to Build And Manage Their National Skilled Nursing Network

Contact

-- Management and Network Services (MNS)—the nation's leading expert in managed care within the skilled nursing environment—is pleased to announce that National ACO has selected MNS to build and manage their skilled nursing home network. National ACO—a Next Generation ACO—currently operates across 6 states: California, Tennessee, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Pennsylvania.Management and Network Services looks forward to applying vast Medicare Advantage industry knowledge to the ACO and Next Generation ACO market. MNS has a national network of 2,750 skilled nursing facilities. MNS has been building and managing networks for Medicare payors for more than 20 years. Contact businessdevelopment@mnsnetwork.com for more details.Skilled nursing facilities meeting the CMS designation of three stars or more interested in receiving Medicare patient referrals from National ACO in 2017 should immediately contact Robin Watts, Provider Development Manager, at rwatts@mnsnetwork.com ( mailto:rwatts@ mnsnetwork.com? subject=NACO ) to meet the deadline for the CMS filing.