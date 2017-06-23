 
News By Tag
* Tax Lien Lady
* Wealth Building
* Rebecca Rice
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* East Stroudsburg
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

Learn How You Can Achieve Financial Security

 
 
Joanne Musa, The Tax Lien Lady
Joanne Musa, The Tax Lien Lady
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Tax Lien Lady
Wealth Building
Rebecca Rice

Industry:
Finance

Location:
East Stroudsburg - Pennsylvania - US

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- On Wednesday, July 5 at 8:30 pm Eastern Daylight Savings time, there will be a free live webinar hosted by Joanne Musa, The Tax Lien Lady. Her guest will be Rebecca Rice. The title of this webinar is; "Achieving Financial Security and Independence Through the Private Reserve Strategy." Rebecca Rice is one of the foremost and most prominent experts in the nation on the private reserve strategy and the infinite banking concept.

This special training is right for you if you want to:

-Consolidate and eliminate debt and recapture hundreds of thousands of interest payments you normally pay the banks

- Recapture unnecessary wealth transfers in five major areas: taxes, mortgages, qualified plans, college funding, and major purchases such as cars, wedding, and vacation

- Recapture your children's college expenses, after you have spent them

- Generate tax-free retirement income, and potentially eliminate income taxes during retirement

- Guarantee your investment principal and returns – this strategy has generated tax-free investment returns for clients for over 150 years, each and every year, non-stop

- Potentially increase your family net worth by $500,000 or more, without the risk of stocks and bonds

Join Joanne Musa as she hosts Rebecca for the next Wealth Building Webinar.  Here is the registration link for the live webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/c9a279b49476b7337510d14d....

The Webinar is free for all to attend live, but the recording will only be made available to members of the Wealth Building Webinar series. You can find out more about Wealth Building Webinars at http://www.taxlienlady.com/wealth-building-webinars/ and find out how you can have access to all of the Wealth Building Webinar recordings for less than the price of a cup a coffee a day.

Contact
Joanne Musa
***@taxlienlady.com
End
Source:
Email:***@taxlienlady.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tax Lien Lady.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share