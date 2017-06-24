 
June 2017





Injury Claims Ltd launches with its first website www.injuryclaimssurrey.com

The launch of a new multi-regional brand focusing on placing injured claimants with local specialist Solicitors. Our First region will be Surrey, with a Specialist firm already on board, we are keen to launch our Campaign next week.
 
 
Managing Director Tony Whymark
SURREY, England - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Injury Claims Ltd is proud to announce the official launch of their Brand.  The brand aims to be a leader in the provision of proactive claimants to solicitors. The brand will deploy multiple regional sites with the stated aim of placing local claimants with local solicitors so that the claimant is never more than 25 miles away from their solicitor.

Managing Director Tony Whymark states that no claimants will be sourced via cold calling practices or by the use of data lists. Only proactive enquirers who have seen our websites or advertising and request contact will be spoken to and once their claim has been assessed will then be passed to the assigned local Solicitor.

For a Solicitor firm to qualify to receive these direct response claimants they not only need to have offices within a 25-mile radius of the regional Injury Claims site generating those enquiries they must also actually run those claims from that local office.

Claimants will only be acquired through PPC, organic growth and social media. Interested parties in the first instance should inquire at the email address provided. Visit http://www.injuryclaimssurrey.com/about to learn more.

Stage one is the launch of our first website http://www.injuryclaimssurrey.com with further launches in Hampshire, London, Yorkshire with more localised targeted sites in Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Tony Whymark
***@injuryclaimssurrey.com
