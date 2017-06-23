Stanton Named Director of Design Development at Thoma-Holec Design

Spread the Word

-- Thoma-Holec Design, LLC, an international, award-winning leader in interior design for senior living, announced that Keith Stanton will assume the position of director of design development. Stanton currently serves as senior interior designer.Mr. Stanton joined Thoma-Holec Design in 2014 after spending time working for a variety of fine art and commercial design companies throughout New York, Washington, D.C. and Arizona.As Director of Design Development, Stanton will assume responsibility for design direction of interior spaces, budgeting, and decisions regarding safety and welfare of senior living residents through his knowledge of construction techniques and design materials.Stanton commented, "I am honored and excited to assume the responsibilities of my new role and look forward to continuing to work with our team of talented individuals to achieve future goals."An accomplished interior designer, Stanton holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Intermedia from Arizona State University, and an Associate of Arts and Sciences in Interior Design from Scottsdale Community College. Stanton is affiliated with ASID and is a LEED Green Associate, and is Certified by the National Council for Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ). He previously served as President-elect 2014-2015 and Chapter President 2015-2016 at ASID – ASID Arizona North Chapter.During his three years of service to Thoma-Holec Design, Stanton has been a driving force in the company's expansion in both new construction, renovation and remodeling design. The company's current portfolio includes hundreds of senior living communities throughout the US and Canada. Since joining the company, Stanton has earned a Gold Nugget Merit Award from PCSB and become NCIDQ certified."Keith truly understands who we are as a company and is a perfect fit to lead our design goals going forward," said LuAnn Holec, principal at Thoma-Holec Design. "I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead for our company and our entire team. I look forward to working with Keith as we stay committed to delivering outstanding service to our senior living clients, and to continually growing as a family-owned business, especially in the niche markets of remodeling and renovations."