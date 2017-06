Grammy Award-Winning Gospel Legend CeCe Winans Featured In Music Magazine

The latest issue of Encore Entertainment Magazine - an interactive & immersive experience is here!

-- Discover what's in the newest issue of Encore, anytime, anywhere online and on your digital device. In this issue we have a special cover story on CeCe Winans,featuring interviews with Wess Morgan, screenwriter Brian Bird & our event coverage of Le'Andria Johnson's listening session, McDonald's GospelFest andR.A.W. Gathering 2K17 brought to you by LiveShow. Plus, Frederick Hand talks Why We Dance.Be inspired, empowered and encouraged with this jam-packed issue. Share with a friend, they will be blessed. We bring you an unique experience featuring uplifting interviews & articles. The magazine has a voice that is unique to the Encore brand. We bring you the best in Gospel & Christian music, featuring your favorite artists! Whether content is consumed on a desktop or on a phone or on a tablet, audiences want a compelling experience delivered in different ways. Experience our brand new issue today!Encore Entertainment Magazine was launched in 2005 as a 'digital magazine' and a division of Total Prayze Entertainment Group. The digital publication has since expanded into it's own media brand under the Encore Entertainment banner. Along with the magazine, Encore Entertainment operates a premier online video destination, MusiQBox, a podcast network, Wired, and a blog, PraiseBreak.View the magazine http://www.totalprayze.com/ encoremobile A leading multi-media entertainment company that creates inspirational & faith-based content for TV, film, mobile & web. Total Prayze Entertainment Group is a diversified global media brand made up of four distinct divisions: Encore Entertainment Magazine (online magazine, News), Total Eclipse Productions (in-house production studio), KingdomWorks Software (mobile & web app development), and KingdomFirst Publications (eBook-publishing division).