New Office Building by Jimmy Jacobs
Georgetown's Newest Office Building by Jimmy Jacobs Now Leasing and Opening Soon
In 2012, Jimmy Jacobs had a vision to turn the iconic Georgetown Candle Factory into a luxury office development. Through planning, design, construction, leasing, and property management - the Candle Office redevelopment has turned this location into a prime office campus for Georgetown. Phase I of the development includes over 11,000 square feet of office space and is currently 100% leased.
Now under construction,Phase II of the project will add an additional 16,000 square feet - serving a strong need in the Georgetown area. High end finishes, ample parking, and convenient location off of IH-35 make these buildings in high demand. The Candle Office campus is in the middle of a district soon planned to offer the latest shopping, dining, and entertainment options for Georgetown.
In the existing office building, BBMC Mortgage and Lone Star Ag Credit were recently added, joining several tenants including insurance company Arthur J. Gallagher. BBMC offers a variety of purchase and refinance lending products, while Lone Star offers competitive financing for farmers, ranchers, country homeowners, agribusiness owners and other rural landowners. These are important additions to Georgetown's booming real estate market.
For Phase II, Jimmy Jacobs' new home building company, Grand Endeavor Homes, is planning to occupy a portion of the new building, along with attorney Randy Howry of Howry Breen and Herman, LLP.
More lease negotiations are currently underway but there is still time to be a part of this quickly growing campus for companies needing 1,000 sq. ft. or more. Additional information is available on the website, www.CandleOffice.com, including a flyover drone video showing the construction progress.
Matti Smith
Jimmy Jacobs
***@grandendeavorhomes.com
