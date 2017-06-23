 
News By Tag
* Georgetown Tx
* New Office Building
* Office For Lease
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Austin
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423


New Office Building by Jimmy Jacobs

Georgetown's Newest Office Building by Jimmy Jacobs Now Leasing and Opening Soon
 
 
2 (2)
2 (2)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Georgetown Tx
New Office Building
Office For Lease

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Austin - Texas - US

Subject:
Projects

AUSTIN, Texas - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Well known Central Texas developer, Jimmy Jacobs, is set to open his latest project with tenants moving in by fall 2017. Phase II of the Candle Office campus offers a 16,000 square foot, Class A office building that will provide much needed new office space for Georgetown.

In 2012, Jimmy Jacobs had a vision to turn the iconic Georgetown Candle Factory into a luxury office development. Through planning, design, construction, leasing, and property management - the Candle Office redevelopment has turned this location into a prime office campus for Georgetown. Phase I of the development includes over 11,000 square feet of office space and is currently 100% leased.

​Now under construction,Phase II of the project will add an additional 16,000 square feet - serving a strong need in the Georgetown area. High end finishes, ample parking, and convenient location off of IH-35 make these buildings in high demand. The Candle Office campus is in the middle of a district soon planned to offer the latest shopping, dining, and entertainment options for Georgetown.

In the existing office building, BBMC Mortgage and Lone Star Ag Credit were recently added, joining several tenants including insurance company Arthur J. Gallagher. BBMC offers a variety of purchase and refinance lending products, while Lone Star offers competitive financing for farmers, ranchers, country homeowners, agribusiness owners and other rural landowners. These are important additions to Georgetown's booming real estate market.

For Phase II, Jimmy Jacobs' new home building company, Grand Endeavor Homes, is planning to occupy a portion of the new building, along with attorney Randy Howry of Howry Breen and Herman, LLP.

More lease negotiations are currently underway but there is still time to be a part of this quickly growing campus for companies needing 1,000 sq. ft. or more. Additional information is available on the website, www.CandleOffice.com, including a flyover drone video showing the construction progress.

Contact
Matti Smith
Jimmy Jacobs
***@grandendeavorhomes.com
End
Source:Candle Office, LLC
Email:***@grandendeavorhomes.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Grand Endeavor Homes PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share