Attorney Robert Pershes Named to 2017 Florida Super Lawyers list by Super Lawyer Magazine
Perkins Pershes Law Firm Partner Robert Pershes has been named a Top Rated Intellectual Property Litigation Attorney for 2017 by Super Lawyers Magazine – an annual publication that recognizes Florida's top lawyers.
Bob concentrates his practice in intellectual property law. He is a patent attorney registered to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office. He is both Board Certified in Intellectual Property Law by the Florida Bar and AV-rated from Martindale-Hubbell. Bob is active in the Florida Bar as a member of the Intellectual Property Law Committee and as well as a member of the Litigation and ADR Committees of the American Intellectual Property Law Association. He was the Past President of the Florida Intellectual Property Law Association and Past Co-Chair of the Intellectual Property Law Committee of the South Palm Beach County Bar Association.
Super Lawyers names attorneys in each state who received the highest ratings based on peer recognition, professional achievement and independent research. Only five percent of the total lawyers within the state are selected for inclusion in Super Lawyers. To learn more about Florida Super Lawyers visit: http://www.superlawyers.com.
The intellectual property and business law firm of Perkins Pershes, PLLC was founded in 2014. The firm is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida at 3839 NW Boca Raton Boulevard, Suite 200. The practice focuses on counseling, litigation and mediation in the areas of trademark & copyright law, employment law, and business disputes, including employment discrimination, trade secret, unfair competition, trademark infringement, copyright infringement, replevin, fraud, breach of contract, foreclosure, promotion and marketing disputes, and real estate matters. The attorneys can be reached at (561) 910-8923. Additional information about Attorney Robert Pershes or Perkins Pershes, PLLC may be obtained from the firm's website at http://www.perkinspershes.com.
L.A. Perkins, Perkins Pershes, PLLC
(561) 366-9099
lperkins@perkinspershes.com
Kim Sailer, BARD Marketing/PR
ksailer@bardmarketing.com
