Durante Rentals Chris Jones Wins CFO Innovation Award
Durante Rentals Co-Founder & CFO Chris Jones Honored at the 2017 CFO Innovation Conference & Awards
The Thinking Big Award celebrates the CFO who has overcome the small company mind-set, has instilled a sophisticated management style into the company, and has inspired leadership, employees, and partners to grow and succeed despite limited resources and against larger and more formidable competitors.
"My journey as CFO of a construction equipment rental company has been an interesting one, with many learning curves along the way, especially since my background is in tech, media, and not-for-profits,"
About Chris Jones
Chris holds a degree from the College of New Jersey in Business Administration and Accounting. His career journey began when he founded Progressive Solutions, an accounting and consulting firm that specialized in assisting start-ups and distressed companies. As the leading consulting CFO to over thirty accounts, he was instrumental in their progression to healthy and profitable businesses. Chris eventually sold the company paving the way to his partnership in Durante Rentals.
Chris teaches and competes in Judo and has trained with the National Teams of the USA, Barbados, and Argentina. As a soccer coach, he led his team to an undefeated season. He teaches his "Meditation for Professionals"
About Durante Rentals
Founded in 2009 by three entrepreneurs, Durante Rentals is the most dependablename in construction equipment and tool rentals in the New York Tri-State area. Construction professionals look to Durante for all their equipment needs including excavators, skid steers, light towers, generators, compressors, forklifts, air tools, boom lifts and more. Now with eight convenient locations and counting, their geographic footprint continues to expand while servicing all five boroughs of NYC, Westchester, Rockland and Putnam Counties, Connecticut and New Jersey. For more information about Durante Rentals, visit www.DuranteRentals.com.
Contact
Adam Zunic (Director of Marketing)
***@duranterentals.com
