Beacon Publishing Group Releases "K-Rex" Written By Author L.Z. Hunter In Audiobook Format

-- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "K-Rex" written by author L.Z. Hunter and narrated by Steve White in audiobook format. Download your copy today!In the darkest depths of the Congo jungle, Circuitz Mining employs a mercenary force as security for its Coltan mining site. Armed with assault rifles and decades of experience, nothing should go wrong. However, the dangers within the jungle stretch beyond venomous snakes and poisonous spiders. There is more to fear than guerrillas and vicious animals. Undetected, something lurks under the expansive treetop canopy. Something ancient. Something dangerous. Kasai Rex! "K-Rex" is a prehistoric thriller filled with action, adventure, and savage dinosaurs.Download your copy of "K-Rex" written by L.Z. Hunter and narrated by Steve White in audiobook format on Audible here:https://www.audible.com/pd/Sci-Fi-Fantasy/K-Rex-Audiobook/B073BMXZ75?qid=1498669127&sr=1-1The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com