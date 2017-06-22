 
News By Tag
* Beacon Publishing Group
* Beacon Audiobooks
* K-Rex
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322

Beacon Publishing Group Releases "K-Rex" Written By Author L.Z. Hunter In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "K-Rex" written by author L.Z. Hunter and narrated by Steve White in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
 
 
"K-Rex" Written By Author L.Z. Hunter
"K-Rex" Written By Author L.Z. Hunter
NEW YORK - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "K-Rex" written by author L.Z. Hunter and narrated by Steve White in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

In the darkest depths of the Congo jungle, Circuitz Mining employs a mercenary force as security for its Coltan mining site. Armed with assault rifles and decades of experience, nothing should go wrong. However, the dangers within the jungle stretch beyond venomous snakes and poisonous spiders. There is more to fear than guerrillas and vicious animals. Undetected, something lurks under the expansive treetop canopy. Something ancient. Something dangerous. Kasai Rex! "K-Rex" is a prehistoric thriller filled with action, adventure, and savage dinosaurs.

Download your copy of "K-Rex" written by L.Z. Hunter and narrated by Steve White in audiobook format on Audible here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Sci-Fi-Fantasy/K-Rex-Audiobook/B073BMXZ75?qid=1498669127&sr=1-1

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Tags:Beacon Publishing Group, Beacon Audiobooks, K-Rex
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Beacon Publishing Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share