Brelby Theatre Company presents Arizona premiere of DOGFIGHT
Dogfight, with music and lyrics by 2017 Tony Award winners Benj Pasek & Justin Paul and book by Peter Duchan is based on the Warner Bros. film and screenplay by Bob Comfort.
"In Dogfight we are transported back to the 1960s by the narrative of Eddie Birdlace, a U.S. Marine returning from Vietnam…and one who has been fractured and broken by the extreme nature of war," explained Brelby Artistic Director and Dogfight director, Shelby Maticic. "We have the opportunity to see him as a young and idealistic boy in 1963 through flashbacks to the infamous evening of the show's major event, the dogfight."
"This show weaves through some incredibly difficult topics and we're working hard to portray them with care and precision," Maticic continued. "From the emotional and physical repercussions of war to the way our society has treated women over the past several decades, there has been a magnitude of complicated content to address," she said.
"Despite the heavy nature of some of the themes, the show is beautifully written and composed. Pasek and Paul have been one of my favorite songwriting teams for years, and I'm excited to finally bring one of their productions to life at Brelby. Dogfight is an impactful story, and our entire team is honored to be presenting the Arizona premiere in Glendale this summer," Maticic concluded.
Dogfight opens July 14 at 7:30pm. Subsequent performances are July 15, 21-22, 28-29, August 4-5 at 7:30pm and July 16, 23, 30 at 2PM.
Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.
Tickets are available by visiting the official website, brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $25 per performance. Admission is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription:
