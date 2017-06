Brelby Theatre Company presents Arizona premiere of DOGFIGHT

Kinsey Peotter as Rose, and Joshua Lindblom as Edd

-- It's November 21, 1963. On the eve of their deployment to a small but growing conflict in Southeast Asia, three young Marines set out for one final boys' night of debauchery, partying and maybe a little trouble. But when Corporal Eddie Birdlace meets Rose, an awkward and idealistic waitress he enlists to win a cruel bet with his fellow recruits, she rewrites the rules of the game and teaches him the power of love and compassion., with music and lyrics by 2017 Tony Award winners Benj Pasek & Justin Paul and book by Peter Duchan is based on the Warner Bros. film and screenplay by Bob Comfort."Inwe are transported back to the 1960s by the narrative of Eddie Birdlace, a U.S. Marine returning from Vietnam…and one who has been fractured and broken by the extreme nature of war," explained Brelby Artistic Director anddirector, Shelby Maticic. "We have the opportunity to see him as a young and idealistic boy in 1963 through flashbacks to the infamous evening of the show's major event, the dogfight.""This show weaves through some incredibly difficult topics and we're working hard to portray them with care and precision," Maticic continued. "From the emotional and physical repercussions of war to the way our society has treated women over the past several decades, there has been a magnitude of complicated content to address," she said."Despite the heavy nature of some of the themes, the show is beautifully written and composed. Pasek and Paul have been one of my favorite songwriting teams for years, and I'm excited to finally bring one of their productions to life at Brelby.is an impactful story, and our entire team is honored to be presenting the Arizona premiere in Glendale this summer," Maticic concluded.opens July 14 at 7:30pm. Subsequent performances are July 15, 21-22, 28-29, August 4-5 at 7:30pm and July 16, 23, 30 at 2PM.Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.Tickets are available by visiting the official website, brelby.com/tickets . General admission is $25 per performance. Admission is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription: brelby.com/showgo . The Brelby Playhouse is located at 7154 N 58th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301.