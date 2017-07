Pixabits and Arledge Comics launch Future Girl on Kickstarter

Born of Democracy… Defender of Free Will… The Future Is Watching.

Future Girl, Steadfast, The Horologist, and Singularity

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Comic

* Crowdfunding

* FutureGirl Industry:

* Publishing Location:

* Arlington - Virginia - US Subject:

* Products

Contact

Ross Dannenberg, Producer

Pixabits LLC

***@pixabits.co Ross Dannenberg, ProducerPixabits LLC

End

-- Pixabits, in collaboration with Arledge Comics, is producing an all-ages indie comic –– which is now available for preorder on Kickstarter.launched July 4– a birthday that America and the young hero share. The Kickstarter goal covers production and printing of Issue #1.Born of Democracy… Defender of Free Will… The Future Is Watching. After a fateful encounter one distant Halloween night, Future Girl discovers there's more to being a hero than a flashy costume or billowy cape. Aided by her faithful sidekick – the ever anxious Steadfast – and guided by The Horologist – an ancient and mysterious clock maker – Future Girl stops evil in its tracks no matter where orit may strike. She is a warrior for truth, a beacon for justice, and defender of the human spirit. These are the adventures of Future Girl.Future Girl speaks to all of us. She is all of us. "Future Girl reminds us that our future doesn't belong to us alone, and that it is incumbent on each of us to remember that the choices we make, goodbad, affect more than just our own lives," sayscreator and Pixabits' founder, Ross Dannenberg.If you grew up watchingor you binge watchwith your kids, this comic is sure to please. In the words of Miranda Davila, principal artist for: "if someone was a fan of the old Teen Titans show, they'd like this. It's got the same vibe, funny and action-packed but with life lessons people would take to heart."Backtoday on Kickstarter. ( https://www.kickstarter.com/ projects/pixabits/ 1168232376?... ) The Future Is Watching.Pixabits LLC ( http://pixabits.co/ ), based in Arlington, Virginia, is a nimble multimedia development company whose past projects include mobile games such asand, kids apps such asand, and political satire including theseries on iOS and the Trumpxit Prize charity giveaway online at www.Trumpxit.com.Arledge Comics (https://arledgecomics.com/), based in Port Orchard, Washington, is no stranger to indie comics or Kickstarter. Credits include previously Kickstarted titles – such asand– and the popular webcomicsandfrom Mindless Designs.To learn more, check outon Kickstarter, online at www.TheFutureIsWatching.us, or contact creator/producer Ross Dannenberg:Pixabits LLCArlington, Virginia(202) 495-1795www.pixabits.co