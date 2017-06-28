News By Tag
Pixabits and Arledge Comics launch Future Girl on Kickstarter
Born of Democracy… Defender of Free Will… The Future Is Watching.
Born of Democracy… Defender of Free Will… The Future Is Watching. After a fateful encounter one distant Halloween night, Future Girl discovers there's more to being a hero than a flashy costume or billowy cape. Aided by her faithful sidekick – the ever anxious Steadfast – and guided by The Horologist – an ancient and mysterious clock maker – Future Girl stops evil in its tracks no matter where or when it may strike. She is a warrior for truth, a beacon for justice, and defender of the human spirit. These are the adventures of Future Girl.
Future Girl speaks to all of us. She is all of us. "Future Girl reminds us that our future doesn't belong to us alone, and that it is incumbent on each of us to remember that the choices we make, good and bad, affect more than just our own lives," says Future Girl creator and Pixabits' founder, Ross Dannenberg.
If you grew up watching Captain Planet or you binge watch Where in the World is Carmen San Diego? with your kids, this comic is sure to please. In the words of Miranda Davila, principal artist for Future Girl: "if someone was a fan of the old Teen Titans show, they'd like this. It's got the same vibe, funny and action-packed but with life lessons people would take to heart."
Back Future Girl today on Kickstarter. (https://www.kickstarter.com/
Pixabits LLC (http://pixabits.co/
Arledge Comics (https://arledgecomics.com/)
To learn more, check out Future Girl on Kickstarter, online at www.TheFutureIsWatching.us, or contact creator/producer Ross Dannenberg:
Pixabits LLC
Arlington, Virginia
(202) 495-1795
www.pixabits.co
Contact
Ross Dannenberg, Producer
Pixabits LLC
***@pixabits.co
