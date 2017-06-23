 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

Enquizit, Inc. Achieves AWS Education Competency Status

 
AWS Partnership
AWS Partnership
MCLEAN, Va. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Enquizit, Inc., a leading provider of cloud solutions, announced that it has recently achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Education Competency status. This designation recognizes that Enquizit, Inc. has demonstrated technical proficiency and success building solutions that support mission-critical workloads of Higher Education, K-12 Primary/Secondary, Research and Publishing customers.

Achieving the AWS Education Competency differentiates Enquizit, Inc. as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has delivered proven customer success providing specialized solutions aligned with AWS architectural best practices to support the academic experience of teachers and learners and improve the operational needs of administrators. To receive the designation, Amazon Partner Network (APN) Partners must possess deep expertise utilizing the AWS platform and undergo an independent assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of their solutions.

"Enquizit, Inc. is proud to be one of the first Amazon Partner Network (APN) Partners to achieve AWS Education Competency status," said TC Ratnapuri, President and CEO. "Our ability to help educational institutions achieve their mission objectives through application modernization and business transformation using AWS Technologies has been outstanding."

Over the years, we have learned the importance of crafting solutions for educational institutions delivering flexibility and efficiency. Our engagements begin with a clear understanding of management's vision, goals, and expectations. Enquizit's ability to form passionate teams while balancing prudence with innovation helps us solve truly complex problems for our customers. We believe in enabling personalization of educational experiences, by developing new capabilities to aid the performance of students and educational workforce.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology Amazon Partner Network (APN) Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. Click on the link for an overview of Enquizit.



Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12649034/1
End
Source:
Email:***@enquizit.com
Posted By:***@enquizit.com Email Verified
Phone:7037945200
Tags:AWS Partner, Cloud, Migration, Application Development, Agile, Refactor, Devops, Transformation
Industry:Computers, Education, Engineering, Government, Technology
Location:McLean - Virginia - United States
Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share