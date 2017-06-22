Family Law Attorney Bryan L. Salamone, Esq. Given Unprecedented Ability to Serve Papers Via Facebook

Country(s)
MELVILLE, N.Y. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- As social media networks such as Facebook take on an even greater presence in the daily lives of millions of Americans, Bryan L. Salamone and Associates, P.C. has been granted a historic opportunity to use the platform as a means of serving individuals with time-sensitive legal documents.
Faced with frustrations over failed attempts to serve a restraining order in person to a client's husband, Salamone revealed to the judge that the husband has a Facebook Messenger account. Salamone argued that if only the order could be served via this popular social media app, which the husband clearly had access to, he would be forced to acknowledge receiving the documents.
Traditionally, restraining orders in Matrimonial actions had to be served in person by physically handing the papers to the individual. After exhausting all options, judges routinely allowed the papers to be sent to the person's last known address, but that offered no guarantee of them being received. Delivering a court order via social media that the intended recipient is known to use, however, means that person cannot avoid being served.
The judge created an Order granting Salamone's client the right to serve the papers containing the restraining order on the client's husband via Facebook Messenger, opening up a new avenue of serving these and other types of documents.
Salamone's firm, Long Island's largest family law practice, has been at the forefront of using technology in innovative ways for the betterment of clients. "We are always thinking outside the box and doing whatever it takes to achieve the best results for our clients," Bryan L. Salamone said. "If we can use Facebook or any other form of social media to get what we need done, then we will absolutely do it," he said.
The law firm of Bryan L. Salamone & Associates represents clients in family law and divorce matters on Long Island and throughout the New York City area. From their office in Melville, New York, the firm's experienced litigators guide clients through high-conflict divorces and other family law matters. Over more than 20 years of legal practice, the firm has developed a reputation for delivering effective solutions to complex family law concerns.
