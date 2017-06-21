News By Tag
Comedian Don Barnhart Offers Free Business Of Comedy Seminar
The Las Vegas Comedy Institute is hosting a free "Business of Comedy" Seminar for those that take their comedy seriously.
Since opening the Las Vegas Comedy Institute in 2000, Barnhart has been teaching standup, improv and comedy writing skills helping to develop the next generation of comedy stars and now he's offering a free business of comedy seminar for those interested in pursuing a career in comedy.
Many of Barnhart's students are already touring professionally and several have recently completed tours with Battle Comics entertaining the troops overseas. Barnhart recently stated, "It's important to give back to the comedy community and help nurture and encourage the next generation of comedy talent."
When asked why he was offering a free comedy seminar, Barnhart replied, "I have a love for this business and it's been great to me so I wanted to do even more to help the local comedy community. At Jokesters Comedy Club inside The D on Fremont Street, we offer a showcase night on Mondays featuring the very best local comedians along with a national touring headliner. Every comedy club across the country is constantly looking for the funniest talent so if you're not getting booked, there is usually a good reason for it. It's either your act, your personality or a combination of both."
Barnhart added, "I've seen far too many acts trash a venue or the audience because they're not getting any laughs then blame the club for not booking them back. There is a huge difference between calling yourself a comic and actually doing the work to become one. My goal with the seminar is to help and encourage those that take their comedy serioulsy and want to become a professional comedian and do this for a living."
Don truly knows his craft, as his comedy career is unparalleled. At the age of 18, he got a job at The Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, CA and by the time he was 20 he was the house emcee, talent coordinator and night manager. He left there to pursue standup comedy full time and hasn't worked a day job since.
Since 1992, Barnhart has produced and performed comedy shows for the troops around the world and continues to do so to this day. When he's not on tour, he performs nightly at Jokesters Comedy Club and his book, Finding Your Funny is a must read for anyone considering a career in comedy. In it, Don explores the art, science and business of standup with interviews from comedians, entertainers, agents, club owners, bookers and managers.
Barnhart stars in the documentary Finding The Funny with Brad Garrett and Louie Anderson about the importance of learning comedy skills from the best teachers and his new book Finding Your Funny is a must for anyone interested in pursing a career in comedy. He also stars in Jordan Brady's new film, I Am Battle Comic about the importance of entertaining the troops around the world.
The seminar will be hosted by Don Barnhart and some of the topics covered will include:
* Moving from open mics to the professional stage
* What clubs are actually looking for
* Why others are getting booked and you're not
* Finding your voice
* Common mistakes that newbies make
* Promo, marketing and media
* Separating yourself from the pack and much more...
The Business of Comedy Seminar will take place July 11th at 8pm at The Las Vegas Comedy Institute.
Las Vegas Comedy Institute
3160 S. Valley View #104
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Admission is free. Seating is limited and on a first come, first served basis so you must rsvp if you're planning to attend. Participants are encouraged to bring their current promo kit for review.
To reserve your seat you must RSVP at: https://
For more information, please visit http://www.LasVegasComedyInstitute.com or http://www.donbarnhart.com
Contact
Don Barnhart Entertainment
***@donbarnhart.com
