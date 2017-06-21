TechiesTown Changes Its Business Name To XongoLab, Launches a New Logo

In a constant zest to come up with something innovative, TechiesTown has come up with a major change. It has now changed its name to XongoLab. With a new name it has also redesigned its logo.

-- TechiesTown, now XongoLab , has embraced constant innovation in the true sense. It has recently changed its business name to XongoLab. According the company, the name Xongo refers to a developer or a programmer who is equipped with all the knowledge, skills, and talent. Xongo is the one who can perform any task with utmost ease and perfection.XongoLab, yes that's what we should call it now, is a software development company which offers website development, IT consulting, mobile apps development, CMS development, software development, and framework development services to clients across the world. Along with this it also provides IT consulting services which help businesses in employing the right IT solution to take their business to the next level and survive in this era of cut-throat competition.Founder of XongoLab, Himanshu Mistry, says, "We were thinking from a long time to bring in this change as our business has grown a lot since its inception. Exploring new territories, we have expanded the list of services we provide. So, this change was in store and here we are with a new name and logo. I'm sure our clients will love this change." With its long stint in the IT industry, the company has attained more than sustainable growth, and let us hope that the new name brings in more prosperity for it.About:XongoLab is a number one web and mobile apps development company which offers a variety of digital solutions to businesses from different industry segments. It has experience in providing ecommerce development services to launch businesses on the online platform.