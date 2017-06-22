Country(s)
S&M Cloud use the Storage Made Easy File Fabric to address ransomware attacks and protect & secure customers' digital data with IBM COS & SoftLayer
The Storage Made Easy File Fabric enables S&M Cloud in Spain to address many of their IBM Cloud Object Storage and SoftLayer customers' growing data protection challenges, including GDPR, shadow IT, BYOD and the rise of Ransomware.
S&M Cloud use the SME File Fabric to enable customers to better protect, preserve, and secure SoftLayer and IBM Cloud Object Storage data.
S&M Cloud customers' data is automatically backed up, from one cloud region to another cloud region without requiring user intervention. S&M Cloud administrators can recover data for customers, as needed, using the File Fabric 'forever file' feature.
Jim Liddle, Storage Made Easy CEO, said, "We have a history of protecting customers' data. We have previous examples of where a customer's primary data source was deleted by hackers, but using our forever file feature we were able to recover all data and get them back up and running in no time."
Luis A. Alonso, S&M Cloud co-founder, said, "It's very easy to overlook the importance of protecting customer data that resides in the cloud, but we see it as a key piece of the overall solution package we are offering our customers."
ABOUT S&M CLOUD
S&M Cloud was formed in 2013 with the idea of becoming a leader in cloud environments while maintaining maximum objectivity toward different solutions in the market.
Aligning with the needs of companies that provide services, looking at it the involvement of both their team and its customers own team from a position of closeness.
Further information can be found at www.smcloud.es
ABOUT STORAGE MADE EASY (SME)
The Storage Made Easy Enterprise File Share and Sync Fabric enables IT to regain control of "cloud data sprawl" to unify on-premises and on-cloud files into a single easily managed converged infrastructure with policy-based controls for governance, audit and security.
The File Fabric solution provides a "blanket" enterprises wrap around all their data: on premises, within public and public clouds, as well as on third-party software vendor clouds (SharePoint Online and SalesForce for example).
Customers use the SME File Fabric product to unify corporate data to enable workgroup collaboration with universal controls for security, encryption, audit, and data access.
Storage Made Easy is the trading name of Vehera LTD.
Follow us on Twitter @SMEStorage and visit us at www.StorageMadeEasy.com to learn more.
