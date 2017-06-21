News By Tag
GLiNTECH acquires 3 new Atlassian add-ons for Confluence
Australia's leading Atlassian consulting partner, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of three Atlassian add-ons targeting the Confluence platform.
The deal includes three add-ons, previously owned by Arijea (now Easy Agile); Instant Websites for Confluence Cloud, Better Blogs for Confluence and Redaction, Protect High Security Content. They join GLiNTECH's growing portfolio of enterprise grade Atlassian add-ons.
Instant Websites for Confluence Cloud is an add-on that enables Confluence Cloud customers to easily publish their space content to a fast, mobile responsive, public website. A number of growing customers proclaim this to be an easily accessible platform for their customer-facing websites, or as a perfect means of publishing reference or product documentation.
Better Blogs for Confluence is available to Confluence Server customers and allows administrators to subscribe groups or individuals to blog content generated within a Confluence space. This platform is already being used by over 75 large-scale organisations to better support their corporate communications.
Redaction, Protect High Security Content allows users to establish in-page content security for sensitive information stored in a given Confluence page. Effectively, it will allow users to view a page, while protecting sensitive content from unauthorised users by redacting specific words, paragraphs and table cells.
