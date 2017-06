GLiNTECH acquires 3 new Atlassian add-ons for Confluence

Australia's leading Atlassian consulting partner, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of three Atlassian add-ons targeting the Confluence platform.

Atlassian addon 600x100

Contact

GLiNTECH

experts@glintech.com GLiNTECH

End

-- GLiNTECH, Australia's leading Atlassian consulting partner, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of three Atlassian add-ons targeting the Confluence platform.The deal includes three add-ons, previously owned by Arijea (now Easy Agile);andThey join GLiNTECH's growing portfolio of enterprise grade Atlassian add-ons.is an add-on that enables Confluence Cloud customers to easily publish their space content to a fast, mobile responsive, public website. A number of growing customers proclaim this to be an easily accessible platform for their customer-facing websites, or as a perfect means of publishing reference or product documentation.is available to Confluence Server customers and allows administrators to subscribe groups or individuals to blog content generated within a Confluence space. This platform is already being used by over 75 large-scale organisations to better support their corporate communications.allows users to establish in-page content security for sensitive information stored in a given Confluence page. Effectively, it will allow users to view a page, while protecting sensitive content from unauthorised users by redacting specific words, paragraphs and table cells.and ( http://www.glintech.com/ about-us/apps- plugins/atlassian- p...