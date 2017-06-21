Country(s)
International Fashion Designer Lisseth Corrao Donates a Custom Dress to the Winner of Miss Middle-East Pageant
Lisseth Corrao held a Press Conference in San Diego to announce that she will donate a stunning embellished Swarovski Crystal Metal Dress from her Oscar Gold Collection, valued at $3K.
Lisseth states that her creations are a state of being, a woman's most inner self, telling us she is sexy, yet not risqué, daring but not dangerous, confident in her sense of style, and elegant and sassy enough to be an Lisseth Corrao Couture woman.
The creative flair and design talent of Lisseth Corrao Couture will be featured at the Miss Middle-East Pageant, held on Thuraday, June 29, 2017 at the San Diego Marriot, La Jolla, CA located at 4240 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, CA 92037. This Miss Middle-East Pageant red carpet VIP will start at 7:00 pm and will be seen on Fox 5, KUSI, CW 6, CVS 8, The California, The Chaldean American Chamber Magazine, as well as the Mega network.
"It is my pleasure to support the women for seeking the title of Miss Middle-East. On behalf of the thriving fashion designer community I am delighted and honored to offer my donation to the winner of the Miss Middle-East Pageant. "
"High fashion and high quality is not just for the rich and famous, but for all ladies of style who want the very best."
Check out this video of Lisseth's designs at the Temecula Fashion Week show at https://youtu.be/
Check out a video of the Oscars Celebration at https://vimeo.com/
