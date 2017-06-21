 
News By Tag
* Pacquiao
* Horn
* Boxing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* FORTITUDE VALLEY
  Queensland
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


Taking the PR title - This weekend's title fight is a PR dream come true

Brisbane is revving up for what media has titled a "dream fight".
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Pacquiao
* Horn
* Boxing

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* FORTITUDE VALLEY - Queensland - Australia

FORTITUDE VALLEY, Australia - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- On Saturday 2 July, thousands of spectators will fill Suncorp Stadium to watch local good-guy Jeff Horn take on one of boxing's greatest, Manny Pacquiao.

I'm not sure it will be a "dream" for the competitors, who've spent countless hours in a gym and on the streets getting fighting fit, but for the organisers, sponsors and fans this fight will be a dream come true.

The bout has already generated an incredible level of media attention, even before a punch has been thrown.

In terms of PR for Australian boxing, the Pacquaio v Horn fight is sheer brilliance. A clean-cut Aussie school teacher, Horn will hook a place in the history books by fighting one of the world's greats.

The blood, breaks and blows will be forgotten (for now) as the excitement builds.

I don't promote boxing, I promote people. Boxing is a catalyst to bring people together. – Don King

Without one advertisement, the fight has generated tens of millions of dollars in media coverage.

Boxing, renowned for its promotional nous, has used PR to fill Suncorp stadium and convince many fans to spend hundreds of hard earned dollars on a ticket.  In addition, the hype has landed organisers lucrative TV rights, generated millions in sponsorship dollars, sent betting agencies into meltdown and will, no doubt, make Suncorp's Caxton Street neighbours a tidy profit.

Boxing's Night of Nights will have Queensland cash registers ringing louder than the opening bell.

No doubt the fight is genuine but it's also one of 2017's great PR moments. It proves that, if you are brave enough, smart enough and have the right team, a step into the PR ring can really pay-off.

Getting ready to rumble is easy.  Here are a few title fight tips:

Fight ready. You wouldn't step into the ring with Pacquiao unless you were prepared and the same applies to PR.  Research, source good stories and talent, and build a plan. Check for weakness, know your strengths and go in with the gloves on.

A good coach. Make sure you have a PR pro on your team that has been in the ring a few times. Remember, PR types are good at spin so, before making your choice, take a close look at their experience. Can they demonstrate success? Have they worked on similar campaigns? What results have they generated for other clients?

Left, right, left. You need to be brave to step into ring.  It can be daunting for a first timer but if you believe in your story/product/business, then be brave.

The man who has no imagination has no wings. – Muhammad Ali

Duck and weave. You will get better PR results if you avoid hosting a media event or putting out a release on a busy news day.  Apply some news nous, plan and be flexible on when you deliver media messages into the market. For example, if a big story breaks on the morning of your big launch, it may reduce your media chances to compete with it. Consider your options and potentially delay your activity or look for a quieter media cycle.

Don't underestimate. A fighter runs the risk of underestimating a rival. In marketing, business leaders often underestimate the value of PR, yet it is a far more trusted and credible communication tool. Pound-for-pound, PR is a real contender.

The knock out round. Always prepare for a media body blow. A crisis management plan will help protect you and, like any good boxer, practice, practice, practice. Crisis management and media training may be the one-two combo you need to get through to the next round.

Siobhan Dooley
www.sequelpr.com

http://sequelpr.com


Boxing is a sport. We allow each other to hit each other but I'm not treating my opponent like my enemy. We're doing a job to entertain people. – Manny Pacquiao

Contact
Siobhan Dooley
07 32518111
***@sequelpr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sequelpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Pacquiao, Horn, Boxing
Industry:Business
Location:FORTITUDE VALLEY - Queensland - Australia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sequel PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share