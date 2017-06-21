Taking the PR title - This weekend's title fight is a PR dream come true

Brisbane is revving up for what media has titled a "dream fight".

-- On Saturday 2 July, thousands of spectators will fill Suncorp Stadium to watch local good-guy Jeff Horn take on one of boxing's greatest, Manny Pacquiao.I'm not sure it will be a "dream" for the competitors, who've spent countless hours in a gym and on the streets getting fighting fit, but for the organisers, sponsors and fans this fight will be a dream come true.The bout has already generated an incredible level of media attention, even before a punch has been thrown.In terms of PR for Australian boxing, the Pacquaio v Horn fight is sheer brilliance. A clean-cut Aussie school teacher, Horn will hook a place in the history books by fighting one of the world's greats.The blood, breaks and blows will be forgotten (for now) as the excitement builds.Without one advertisement, the fight has generated tens of millions of dollars in media coverage.Boxing, renowned for its promotional nous, has used PR to fill Suncorp stadium and convince many fans to spend hundreds of hard earned dollars on a ticket. In addition, the hype has landed organisers lucrative TV rights, generated millions in sponsorship dollars, sent betting agencies into meltdown and will, no doubt, make Suncorp's Caxton Street neighbours a tidy profit.Boxing's Night of Nights will have Queensland cash registers ringing louder than the opening bell.No doubt the fight is genuine but it's also one of 2017's great PR moments. It proves that, if you are brave enough, smart enough and have the right team, a step into the PR ring can really pay-off.You wouldn't step into the ring with Pacquiao unless you were prepared and the same applies to PR. Research, source good stories and talent, and build a plan. Check for weakness, know your strengths and go in with the gloves on.Make sure you have a PR pro on your team that has been in the ring a few times. Remember, PR types are good at spin so, before making your choice, take a close look at their experience. Can they demonstrate success? Have they worked on similar campaigns? What results have they generated for other clients?You need to be brave to step into ring. It can be daunting for a first timer but if you believe in your story/product/business, then be brave.You will get better PR results if you avoid hosting a media event or putting out a release on a busy news day. Apply some news nous, plan and be flexible on when you deliver media messages into the market. For example, if a big story breaks on the morning of your big launch, it may reduce your media chances to compete with it. Consider your options and potentially delay your activity or look for a quieter media cycle.A fighter runs the risk of underestimating a rival. In marketing, business leaders often underestimate the value of PR, yet it is a far more trusted and credible communication tool. Pound-for-pound, PR is a real contender.Always prepare for a media body blow. A crisis management plan will help protect you and, like any good boxer, practice, practice, practice. Crisis management and media training may be the one-two combo you need to get through to the next round.