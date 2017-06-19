News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Drug Free solution for Mental Illness
My Story-Coming into Sanity and Reality With Spirituality instead of Medications
Eventually, I learned that I was maladjusted to life; I was in full flight from reality, and an outright mentally defective person. These unhealthy ways to live life result in a chemical imbalance in the body to sustain this life. My life was not in harmony.
It became a huge bubble of protection for safety keeping out reality. On the surface, I looked good while behind the scenes I took extreme measures to run from facing life as she taught me. I was set up to be mentally ill, drink, and use prescriptions to run from truth.
I stopped drinking and taking medications because the side effects were worse than the problems. I had to face the truth about myself. Fortunately, I found a psychiatrist who understood this condition.
Stopping drinking was the first step to growing beyond my old learned reactions. This allowed me to replace the fear with love for my new motivation in life. With my new spiritual life, my chemical balance returned.
Why meditating I heard the silent voice inside ask if I wanted to leave my Bipolar Disorder as my mother could not leave her prison of fear of Paranoid Schizophrenia. I was learning healthy behaviors to replace the old reactions from fear. I had enough knowledge to stop my reactions and comeback in loving solutions when the old buttons were pushed when free of all toxic substances. I substituted God's love for the medications.
I allowed that anger of my paranoid schizophrenia go, so I would be free to live in the present or be current in my life. The prescriptions had stopped my fearful feelings from flowing out or leaving to be replaced for loving feelings.
The medications had stopped my emotional growth, as I felt the little girl inside releasing the anger. I no longer live my life based in my past or my mother's past. I have moved into the love of the moment and enjoy life as it comes. That is reality.
My adventure has brought me many insights into life and how to restore sanity. Dr. Scott Peck, the author of the book, "People of the Lie", says that the levels of mental illness are the levels of dishonesty with oneself. I found a higher power of love can replace the past abuse, difficulties, and events, if I choose to change my mind and live in the presence of love.
I discovered that love is a choice. I found the doctor was right mental illness is a choice. The choice is to live in reality or continue the past boogie men taking up space in my brain. It takes courage to face the darkness and turn on the light/love within my heart as my new basis for life.
John Forbes Nash, Jr., won the Nobel Laureate in Economics. He was depicted in the movie, "A Beautiful Mind". In the end of the show, he is no longer plagued by his mental illness. His comment was, "I quit listening to the voices in my head." It is glorious to be free from the ego's messages that kept me in mental illness.
Rev. Marilyn L. Redmond, BA, CHT, IBRT is a member of the International Board of Regression Therapy, American Board of Hypnotherapy, and lifetime member of Edgar Cayce's Association for Research and Enlightenment. She became an ordained spiritual minister for counseling, readings, channeling, and healings.
Her latest book, "Road to Success" on Amazon.com, is inspirational to achieve your inner triumph. Redmond shares the solution and shares her experience in "Paradigm Busters, Reveal the Real You" and several anthologies. They offer the details of how to move from fear into love; "The Impossible Dream" is possible. Web site is Angelica's Gifts.com
Youtube; https://www.youtube.com/
Books at http://www.amazon.com/
Contact
Rev. Marilyn L. Redmond, BA, CHT, IBRT
marilyn@angelicasgifts.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse