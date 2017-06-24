 
LGBTSLIST.COM Launches at Gay Pride 2017

Not Just Any Old Posting Web Site! Support The LGBTQ Community!
 
 
Screen Shot 2017-06-24 at 11.38.58 PM
SAN FRANCISCO - June 25, 2017 - PRLog -- As a new business in 2017, we are proud to be part of the LGBTQ Community.  LGBTsList.com is a posting website specifically supporting the LGBTQ community.   Why go to any other posting website, when you know that every time you post with us, it helps us get the recognition and support we need.  We are people with aspirations and dreams like everyone else, but in order to do so, we need the same rights as everyone else.

LGBTsList.com was created in 2017, in response to the LGBTQ community being denied business services because we are gay.  Famously noted in the news, Gay couples were denied marriage licenses, although legal, and many other services as well.  Businesses cited Religious Beliefs as a reason to deny our community the needed products and services that they provided for everyone else.

By posting on our site, everyone knows that you are a LGBTQ supporter and tells the world it is not okay to discriminate against the LGBTQ community.

Its free to sign up at LGBTsList.com.  Its Free to post items for Sale, Connect via Hobbies, Sports, and Personal ads.  Its Free to post Repairs and Services, Employment and Housing opportunities, plus provide a forum for Entertainment, Health and Fitness.  We do not want businesses to be able to turn us down because we are gay.

Conclusion:

Support the LGBTQ community by posting with us at http://www.LGBTsList.com.  We are your Mother, Father, Brother, Sister, Cousin, Uncle, Aunt, Niece, and Nephew.  We are everywhere and deserve the same rights as everyone else!

Susan Dold,
LGBTsList.com, LLC
***@gmail.com
Source:LGBTSLIST.COM
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Lgbtslist.com, Lgbt Businesses
Industry:Business
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
