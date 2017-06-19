News By Tag
TopTech Offers the Best TMT Bar Grade 500D in Bengal
TopTech TMT Bar has set the benchmark for its fellow competitors by providing nothing but the world class Grade 500D TMT Bars, and that too, at the most affordable rates. The company certainly knows how to have happy customers.
The company has always been in the good pages of the industrial list for providing the clients with nothing but the best in class construction materials; precisely the best Grade 500D TMT Bars. As a matter of fact, the industry giants have always vouched for them for providing with the materials at the most competitive prices, hence setting the benchmarks for everyone around in the market.
Thus, companies looking forward to make a mark for themselves in the construction industry, or the people aiming to build their dream houses can certainly get in touch with them at the details as provided below or visit their official website at https://toptechtmt.com/
About the Company
TopTech is a name synonymous to "Top Class Technology". And, being true to its name, TopTech has represented a perfect amalgamation of technology and the highest level of professionalism in order to carve a niche for itself in the market as the most reputed steel enterprise which ensures the safety and security of everyone. With a vision to progress with the incorporation of the technological advancement of every single day and reach the pinnacles of success by creating a majestic benchmark of quality in the industry, and a mission of providing the world class construction products, through the zeal to meet the needs and requirements of the clients along with an exceptional environment of employee satisfaction, TopTech certainly has the passion, market reputation, and a long term goal to remain in the market as one of the key players of the world of construction.
Contact Information
TopTech TMT Bar
Address:
TECH NIRMAN ISPAT PVT. LTD. 46,
B.B. GANGULY STREET, KOLKATA 700012
Phone:
(033) 4003 5050
(033) 2236 6666/9999
Email: info@technirman.com
SMS: TOPT to 56263
