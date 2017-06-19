JE Dunn partners with Sterling-Pacific for Contractor Business Development Program JE Dunn will partner with Sterling-Pacific for a 12-month period. Using the FLITER Business & Leadership Rating Scale System the focus is on improving Sterling-Pacific's company operations while looking for contracting opportunities with JE Dunn PORTLAND, Ore. - June 24, 2017 - PRLog -- JE Dunn will work directly with gé model with Group Managers and Project Managers acting as Mentors. The focus is on improving Protégé company operations while looking for contracting opportunities with JE Dunn. The FLITER Business & Leadership Rating Scale System will be used to help Protégé firms identify gaps and shift to higher levels of performance, with the help of their Mentors and the JE Dunn MCBDP Team.



JE Dunn's Group Managers and Project Managers were selected to participate. They will participate in monthly mentoring sessions, JE Dunn will provide quarterly training sessions and quantitative and qualitative progress will be captured.



"I am very excited to participate in the MCBDP with JE Dunn," says Joe Calderon, President of Sterling-Pacific. "I will get to work directly with Chris Hermreck. He has been leading the national knowledge sharing initiative to continue improving efficiency and effectiveness at JE Dunn so I couldn't imagine a better partner for improving efficiency and effectiveness at Sterling-Pacific."



Mr. Calderon is very excited about the goal of the program. He said, "In our kick-off meeting JE Dunn expressed the need to develop trade partners, I look forward to taking full advantage of the opportunities this experience provides."





About Sterling-Pacific:



Sterling-Pacific installs custom designed and engineered rooftop fall protection systems. In addition, Sterling-Pacific performs commercial roofing (flat roofing-TPO, PVC, and EPDM, built-up roofing, metal roofing), waterproofing, custom sheet metal and custom roof maintenance programs.



Sterling-Pacific is a COBID certified company in the State of Oregon, (OR Cert ID 9808). As a MBE and ESB company, Sterling-Pacific seeks contracting opportunities with state, county, city and regional government agencies and special jurisdictions (e.g., hospitals and universities) .



