Genus Jewels Announced Canada Day Sale From July 1 TO 8

Special Canada Day Sale at Genus Jewels from July 1 to 8: Avail Amazing Discounts!
 
 
Gemstone Jewelry Ontario
Gemstone Jewelry Ontario
 
OTTAWA, Ontario - June 24, 2017 - PRLog -- "Genus Jewels", the online affordable jewelry and collectibles giant has announced yet another amazing offer this Canada Day. Customers can avail huge discounts on items at their online store from July 1 to 8. The company is going to celebrate this Canada Day in style by giving their customers yet another chance to wear cool and save big. The first week of July is going to be opportune time for those who have wished for a few number of trendy ornaments, but never got a good price that fits into their budget.

Genus Jewels has always been the middleclass working women's friend. They design items that a working lady would love to wear at her workplace. Each jewelry item carries the latest fashion needs and looks astoundingly well and pretty expensive too, which it is not. If you are fond of beautiful jewelry items but your budget doesn't give you the freedom to go for your choice all the time, then you must consider Genus Jewels fashion products. They never disappoint their customers in terms of design and price. A fantastic collection of modern fashion items and accessories is there waiting for you. Visit their web store to purchase some of your favorites at huge discounts between July 1 and 8.

Genus Jewels is a Canadian departmental store that offers an excellent range of fashionable ornaments and collectibles specifically for middle class working women, who mostly prefer budget-friendly items. The store gives huge discounts most of the year to help their customers get sensible deals all the time. All products are 100% original and FREE Shipping is available in Ontario.

To explore more, you may check out their online store: https://www.genusjewels.com/

Business-Residential Address:

Suite 107 11-300 Earl Grey Drive Ottawa, Ontario, K2T 1C1

Genus Jewels
admin@genusjewels.com
Source:Genus Jewels
Email:***@genusjewels.com
