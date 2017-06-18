News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Genus Jewels Announced Canada Day Sale From July 1 TO 8
Special Canada Day Sale at Genus Jewels from July 1 to 8: Avail Amazing Discounts!
Genus Jewels has always been the middleclass working women's friend. They design items that a working lady would love to wear at her workplace. Each jewelry item carries the latest fashion needs and looks astoundingly well and pretty expensive too, which it is not. If you are fond of beautiful jewelry items but your budget doesn't give you the freedom to go for your choice all the time, then you must consider Genus Jewels fashion products. They never disappoint their customers in terms of design and price. A fantastic collection of modern fashion items and accessories is there waiting for you. Visit their web store to purchase some of your favorites at huge discounts between July 1 and 8.
Genus Jewels is a Canadian departmental store that offers an excellent range of fashionable ornaments and collectibles specifically for middle class working women, who mostly prefer budget-friendly items. The store gives huge discounts most of the year to help their customers get sensible deals all the time. All products are 100% original and FREE Shipping is available in Ontario.
To explore more, you may check out their online store: https://www.genusjewels.com/
Business-Residential Address:
Suite 107 11-300 Earl Grey Drive Ottawa, Ontario, K2T 1C1
Contact
Genus Jewels
admin@genusjewels.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse