Edmonton Area Resident Hires Movers Based on Price & Finds Out That is a Bad Deciding Factor

-- A resident of Metro Edmonton had booked her movers way in advance. She ensured eveything was ready and now that she is less than a week away from the move to the Metro Vancouver area, she decided to contact the company hired to confirm times. Unfortunately, the stress level shot up when she found that their phone lines were no longer in service and she was unable to make contact with them in any form.Going into the busiest time of year for moving companies she was going to not only be in a pinch to get a reputable and established company booked but their was also the fact that she had booked with this company as a result of the low price they had offered her. This is unfortunately seen in the industry when people hiring movers fail to do their homework and book solely based on price or fall to high pressure sales tacticts of the unregistred and unlicensed movers.The Alberta General Manager of Kary Movers Ltd was informed of the situation and has worked with the lady to not only squeeze her move into their schedule to match her original plan but also to do so at a much lower rate than they would normally charge in order to ensure she is taken care of. James from Kary MOvers Ltd says, "We have spent years trying to increase the image of our industry along with many other great companies out there. Unfortunately, there are a few fly by night" or rogue movers out there who take advantage of people. We get several calls a month where people have run into issues with other companies and when we can, we step in and make sure they are provided the services they should have received from the others"."We continually work to educate the public on how to screen movers and ensure they are going to have a positive relocation experience" James continued to state. When hiring movers, check with the Better Business Bureau for their rating and complaints, ensure they have WCB coverage or you can be held financially liable should a worker get injured, making sure they are insured are among other steps you can take.Kary Movers is a Western Canadian family run company with over a decade in the industry. Over the years they have grown but have done so at a slow and strategic pace in order to ensure the high level of service they are known for does not suffer.Kary Movers Ltd provide long distance moves in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Northern Canada. They have offices in Metro Vancouver, The Fraser Valley of BC and Metro Edmonton serving local moving clients as well. They provide services ranging from household moves, office moves, piano delivery, commercial moves and all other relocation services within Canada and to destinations worldwide.Although Kary Movers provides top tier, white glove services, the rates are very competitive with other medium sized companies. It is this value and promise of service that keeps Kary Movers Ltd at the top of the industry and winning awards for service.For further information on moving and relocation services, you can contact Kary Movers at (780) 454-2414 for Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba or Northern Canada or at (604) 687-1746 in British Columbia. Kary Movers offers free estimates and you can reach out between 9:00AM and 9:00 PM everyday. You can also go to www.karymoversedmonton.com for an online quote,