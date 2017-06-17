News By Tag
FOREVER TWELVE Signs With Melodic Revolution Records For Upcoming Release
Melodic Revolution Records is thrilled to announce that California Based Prog outfit FOREVER TWELVE has signed with the label for the bands new release.
Track Listing
The Seven Seas, Home, Daisy Chain, Kansas by the Sea, Karmageddon, Acoustic Rose, Fate Is In Our Hands.
Produced by Forever Twelve
Engineered by Tom Graham & John Baker
Mixed by Tom Graham
Mastered by John Baker at John Baker Audio
About Forever Twelve
Forever Twelve is a Los Angeles, California based progressive rock band which was founded in the early 90's by Kenny Hundt, Steve Barberic. The band has had some personnel changes over the years with each new member helping to shape and redefine the sound of what Forever Twelve is today. The latest addition came to the band in 2012 with former Mars Hollow vocalist John Baker. With John on board, the band wrote and released their first new single Daisy Chain which was released as a video and was very well received by both fans and critics.
Previously Releases
Remembrance Branch (2002), Spark of Light (2004), Taking Forever (2010).
In a statement from the band:
After a brief hiatus, we are very excited to share our HOME with listeners. A long road was traveled to get to our latest place and we are happy to invite you in.
Welcome to our HOME!
Band Members
John Baker : Lead Vocals
Steve Barberic : Keyboards
Tom Graham : Guitar, Keyboards, Bass &Vocals
Fernando Martinez : Drums & Percussion
Further Information Can Be Found At
Official Website : https://forevertwelve.com/
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/
MRR Artist Profile: http://mrrmusic.com/
Media Contact
John Baker
forever12mail@
918-681-0294
Label
Melodic Revolution Records
Nick Katona
nick@melodicrevolution.com
Contact
Melodic Revolution Records
***@melodicrevolutionrecords.com
