FOREVER TWELVE Signs With Melodic Revolution Records For Upcoming Release

Melodic Revolution Records is thrilled to announce that California Based Prog outfit FOREVER TWELVE has signed with the label for the bands new release.

--Track ListingThe Seven Seas, Home, Daisy Chain, Kansas by the Sea, Karmageddon, Acoustic Rose, Fate Is In Our Hands.Produced by Forever TwelveEngineered by Tom Graham & John BakerMixed by Tom GrahamMastered by John Baker at John Baker AudioAbout Forever TwelveForever Twelve is a Los Angeles, California based progressive rock band which was founded in the early 90's by Kenny Hundt, Steve Barberic. The band has had some personnel changes over the years with each new member helping to shape and redefine the sound of what Forever Twelve is today. The latest addition came to the band in 2012 with former Mars Hollow vocalist John Baker. With John on board, the band wrote and released their first new single Daisy Chain which was released as a video and was very well received by both fans and critics.Previously ReleasesRemembrance Branch (2002), Spark of Light (2004), Taking Forever (2010).In a statement from the band:After a brief hiatus, we are very excited to share ourwith listeners. A long road was traveled to get to our latest place and we are happy to invite you in.Band MembersJohn Baker : Lead VocalsSteve Barberic : KeyboardsTom Graham : Guitar, Keyboards, Bass &VocalsFernando Martinez : Drums & PercussionFurther Information Can Be Found AtOfficial Website : https://forevertwelve.com/Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ forevertwelve/ MRR Artist Profile: http://mrrmusic.com/ forever-twelve/ Media ContactJohn Bakerforever12mail@gmail.com918-681-0294Melodic Revolution RecordsNick Katonanick@melodicrevolution.com