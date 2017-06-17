Country(s)
Break Away Vacation Rentals (BreakAwayVR.com) Now Open to the Public
BreakAwayVR.com Connects Travelers to Rental Managers—No Middle Man
ORLANDO, Fla. - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The official launch of Break Away Vacation Rentals, aka BreakAwayVR.com, bridges the gap between rental owners/managers and their customers, eliminating the middle man and breaking away from the unreasonable rental process and service fees. This vacation rental website opens the door for customers to directly connect to managers around the world and disconnects them from corporate giants who charge booking fees, commissions, and other excessive service charges.
When rental owners and managers subscribe to BreakAwayVR.com, they receive a platform to display their rentals and feature their properties directly to travelers, giving them an alternative to the overpriced rental sites that gouge customers with booking fees, service charges, and inflated rates. Direct bookings through BreakAwayVR.com provide both managers and travelers a way to connect. The site also gives rental owners an array of tools to keep track of their bookings with easy-to-use online booking software, Guest Booked, and a dashboard that makes booking and payments easy to sync, track, and process. The software can be installed on rental owners' own websites to process and track their bookings.
Break Away Vacation Rentals started with both travelers and rental owners in mind, with many months of planning and testing to find the best way to support each party's needs. Every listing is set up to receive the most traffic via marketing campaigns designed for each property's page.
Break Away Vacation Rentals from Villa Marketers CEO Jay William is a self-funded vacation rental website that offers rental owners a direct line to customers in search of the best in travel and rentals for their budget. Members receive exclusive benefits to promote their businesses and maximize their bookings. The site also offers extensive resources to their members, including marketing tools, tips, and information geared toward boosting business and making listings accessible to potential renters.
