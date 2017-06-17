Notion Press Publishes 'The Rise of Lord dDamon': The Concept of Multiverse is Intriguing

End

-- A marketing enthusiast and a hardcore musician, Moynaak Sarkar has released the first book in his trilogy,, which is published by Notion Press.This book discusses multiverses and challenges the notion that we are alone in the universe. As we live in a protected world, we are oblivious of the Shadow world existing among and within us. The Red Society is a secret institution that controls the economy and politics of the Shadow world from the time life came into existence. A demigod, Lord dDamon led the Red Society, but he breached the contract around three million years ago. He revolted against the Designer, Messiah and Messenger, The Lord Shiva, who lives in the sixth dimension.Lord Shiva opened his third eye, which led to mass destruction. Lord dDamon was defeated in this battle and he turned into a shadow travelling in space, only existing in the fourth and fifth dimension. But things changed in the 21century, as it saw the rise of a messenger who vowed to destroy the Red Society. The messenger, Aadi is the prophesized Shadow Prince, destined to lead the Khoji clan against the Red Society to stop them from escaping. They want to escape to a manmade planet, Punarcimiento from where they are. This book cover Aadi's journey, as he tries to save earth and outlast the illusion of time and religion.Sarkar is a postgraduate from IIM Udaipur, who has an insatiable hunger for technological innovations and creative ventures. His passion for multiverses, science and write forced him to write this book. He is a talented musician, who can play the guitar, tabla and drums. He believes that he is a jack of all trades, but the master of none! Born in Assam, he has travelled to various parts of India for his education and work. This book was inspired by the magical connection humans share and his belief that the world is divided into many dimensions. This led him to think about time and how it can never be owned, just spent. He feels that we are trapped in this illusion of time, as it is priceless and never ending. This is his inspiration behind the trilogy and he thinks that readers will love his books!Notion Press is glad to have published this book and is elated to provide a platform for authors to publish their work. We help them achieve their dreams of being a writer. This book is a must-read and is available on Amazon and other e-commerce websites, so get your hands on it as soon as you can!