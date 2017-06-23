News By Tag
SF New Tech and #LatinaGeeks Partner to Spotlight Latina Led Startups
Longest running SF Startup Event Introduces Inaugural Showcase of Minority Led Startups
"We are excited to be able to raise awareness and funding opportunities for Latina-led tech businesses in support of increased diversity and inclusion," said Lala Castro, co-founder of #LatinaGeeks. "We founded #LatinaGeeks as a way to help Latinas represent and fill the gaps that exist in tech fields. We see this event as a step towards bridging that gap and inspiring up-and-coming Latina entrepreneurs in technology startup ventures."
With the #LatinaGeeks and SF New Tech partnership, both groups intend to shift the paradigm of funding and awareness for Latinas in technology, as well as leveraging their respective platforms to shine a light on Latina-led businesses. This is the first of many events designed to help Latinas and underserved groups hone their pitches, network with likeminded peers, and create awareness for their companies and business needs.
"We're excited to be able to provide a venue for Latina tech founders to reach new audiences in their startup journeys. DocuSign is committed to increasing diversity, raising awareness and levelling the playing field for Latinas in tech," said Amy Skeeters-Behrens, the executive director of DocuSign Impact, DocuSign's corporate citizenship initiative. "As we look forward, we recognize that corporations and investment groups need to proactively seek diversity in their investment portfolios and that means looking to more women and minority led startups."
Events like these are meant to challenge the status quo and we encourage and challenge traditional Silicon Valley Angels and VCs to attend, if you are an interested funder, contact Sandra Ponce de Leon for a free pass to the event.
Latina presenters are listed on SF New Tech event page which will show the latest updates to the event.
Apply at sfnewtech.com/
About SF New Tech
SF New Tech (SFNT) is a world-renowned live platform for technology startups to showcase their latest innovations in front of 100s of tech-minded founders, engineers, investors, media, and more. Since 2006, over 700 companies have leveraged SFNT to launch and/or demo their new products, services, and features, including such internet luminaries Evernote, Waze, 23andMe, Flipboard, Twilio, Splunk and many other pre-fame startups. As a cornerstone of the San Francisco technology community and as SF's largest, longest-running, and most-loved technology event, SFNT is laser-focused on putting innovators and their innovations in the spotlight in front of their peers -- and beyond. SF New Tech has been supported by amazing companies including Fathom Law, Akamai, Microsoft, Twitter, DoubleDutch, The New York Times, and many others. For more information, visit sfnewtech.com @sfnewtech
About #LatinaGeeks
#LatinaGeeks was born from a love of technology and all things digital. Its founders, both marketing and social media influencers as well as early adopters of tech, found a gap within the online Hispanic community related to Latina perspectives in technology and its impact on their lives. #LatinaGeeks is the first-of-its-
Media Contact
Sandra Ponce de Leon
sandra@sfnewtech.com
Page Updated Last on: Jun 23, 2017