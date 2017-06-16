Yesterday it was National Selfie Day! But it felt lonely

Selfies were all over social media. Politicians, celebrities, athletes and average Joes like you and me. All posting their selfies. Their lonely selfies.

collage new

Contact

GoSynco

***@gosynco.com GoSynco

End

-- Yesterday it was National Selfie Day!What a fun holiday it was!Selfies all over social media. Politicians, celebrities, athletes and average Joes like us. All posting their selfies.The only question is that in today's interconnected world why did almost everybody celebrate it with lonely selfies?Wouldn't a fun group selfie, at least on this special day, have been more appropriate that can show us together in one collage with our friends or family?This is exactly what Go Synco does.Go Synco captures raw, random moments and selfies of you and your friends simultaneously shared in a fun photo collage.The fun rule with this app is that everybody has to take a picture or selfie at the same time. No exceptions.Everybody basically gets only 5 minutes to respond with a photo or selfie and a 55-character short caption with what they are doing at the moment.With Go Synco you can't cherry-pick your best pics, you can't curate your feed, you can't choose highlight reels from your days.You have to share what you are really doing at the moment. If you are in a laundromat or at home washing your dishes or picking up the kids or studying then this is what you have to take a picture of and share.With Go Synco you will not experience depression and envy that many actually do using other social media because with this app you will see your mundane moment in a collage with the mundane moments of your friends.All photo collages are random and randomly fun.Go Synco is in public beta now and would be happy if you all gave it a try and let us know what you think.