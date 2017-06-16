 
News By Tag
* Digital
* Creative
* Employment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


Digital Starlets - work for students and graduates

 
 
ds-logo
ds-logo
LONDON - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- PRESS RELEASE
New start-up helps to redefine the job market for university graduates

London, 22 June 2017

22% of graduates have been looking for a job 6-12 months.

Digital Starlets has a solution for that.

We pair grads with seasoned professionals, to work on real-world projects with our network of industry contacts.

This means that the businesses we work with get a great mix of young energy and seasoned experience, and graduates get to make a compelling start to their CVs.

We headhunt quality candidates, and pair them with industry contacts to work on projects that suit their existing skills and career goals, and allow them to build their CVs and professional networks.

It's a no-risk way to inject fresh energy and skills into the job market, at a time when the market is harder than ever to crack.

To invest in the future, we need people to invest in Digital Starlets. For more information about how to be a part of our mission to create a brighter future for our graduates, please head to our crowdfunding page (http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/ds).

For more information, or to arrange an interview, please get in touch with our founder. Aziz can be reached on 07412 031 456 or at info@digitalstarlets.com

http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/ds

https://twitter.com/digitalstarlets

https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/17997804/

https://www.facebook.com/digitalstarlets/

Contact: Aziz Hamra, Digital Starlets Co-founder

Phone: 07412 031 456

Email: info@digitalstarlets.com

Media Contact
Aziz Hamra
aziz.hamra@digitalstarlets.com
End
Source:
Email:***@digitalstarlets.com Email Verified
Tags:Digital, Creative, Employment
Industry:Technology
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share