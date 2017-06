Digital Starlets - work for students and graduates

Media Contact

Aziz Hamra

aziz.hamra@digitalstarlets.com Aziz Hamra

End

--22% of graduates have been looking for a job 6-12 months.Digital Starlets has a solution for that.We pair grads with seasoned professionals, to work on real-world projects with our network of industry contacts.This means that the businesses we work with get a great mix of young energy and seasoned experience, and graduates get to make a compelling start to their CVs.We headhunt quality candidates, and pair them with industry contacts to work on projects that suit their existing skills and career goals, and allow them to build their CVs and professional networks.It's a no-risk way to inject fresh energy and skills into the job market, at a time when the market is harder than ever to crack.To invest in the future, we need people to invest in Digital Starlets. For more information about how to be a part of our mission to create a brighter future for our graduates, please head to our crowdfunding page ( http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/ ds ).For more information, or to arrange an interview, please get in touch with our founder. Aziz can be reached on 07412 031 456 or at info@digitalstarlets.comhttp://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/dshttps://twitter.com/digitalstarletshttps://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/17997804/https://www.facebook.com/digitalstarlets/: Aziz Hamra, Digital Starlets Co-founder: 07412 031 456: info@digitalstarlets.com