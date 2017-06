Launching 3D Click:The Packaging Sector's Innovative Platform

Special offer: 3 Months of Premium features for FREE plus 3 Months EXTRA for the 50 first

Contact

3D Click's Team

***@3dclick.click 3D Click's Team

End

-- In the world of Packaging Design, Designers can often compare the packaging design process to Dante's Inferno. Now with the launch of, their nightmare is over.We offer you an innovative and collaborative solution:Join the entire Packaging Sector online from Designers, to Packaging Manufacturers, Retailers and Brand Owners. Thanks toyou will reduce the number of endless meeting, cut the renders budget, stop the dependency on the 3D Specialist.You will be able to customize easily 3D models without 3D expertise, have access to Packaging Manufacturers's catalogues of 3D products in just 2 clicks, share with anyone your 3D projects directly online, let your team and client edit and annotate it without any software download and validate it with our Augmented Reality viewer.To celebrate this great news and we invite everyone to enjoy fully our new online solution for the Packaging sector with a 3 Months of Premium Features with the FREELANCER PLAN for FREE ! Plus 3 EXTRA Months for the 50 First persons who registers, until the 30/06/2017.To get your coupon codethat will take only a few minutes:• Register following this link ( https://www.3dclick.click/ launch?utm_source= pressrelease& ... • Customize a 3D model• Share it twice through our platformAnd done!For more information visit our website: http://www.3dclick.click