Launching 3D Click:The Packaging Sector's Innovative Platform
Special offer: 3 Months of Premium features for FREE plus 3 Months EXTRA for the 50 first
We offer you an innovative and collaborative solution: 3D Click, the easiest online professional packaging platform.
Join the entire Packaging Sector online from Designers, to Packaging Manufacturers, Retailers and Brand Owners. Thanks to the easiest solution for 3D prototyping you will reduce the number of endless meeting, cut the renders budget, stop the dependency on the 3D Specialist.
You will be able to customize easily 3D models without 3D expertise, have access to Packaging Manufacturers's catalogues of 3D products in just 2 clicks, share with anyone your 3D projects directly online, let your team and client edit and annotate it without any software download and validate it with our Augmented Reality viewer.
3 MONTHS of Premium Features for FREE !
Plus 3 EXTRA months for the 50 first
To celebrate this great news and we invite everyone to enjoy fully our new online solution for the Packaging sector with a 3 Months of Premium Features with the FREELANCER PLAN for FREE ! Plus 3 EXTRA Months for the 50 First persons who registers, until the 30/06/2017.
To get your coupon code 3 easy steps that will take only a few minutes:
• Register following this link (https://www.3dclick.click/
• Customize a 3D model
• Share it twice through our platform
And done!
For more information visit our website: http://www.3dclick.click
