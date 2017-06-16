News By Tag
End of Computer and Internet Hacking has been solved!
San Diego Development company announces the "Alive Biometric"
Alive Biometrics are the most difficult if not impossible to falsify!
These technologies are good for the following industries:
Internet
Physiological Sensor infused Biometric Signature accessibility data servers
Physiological Sensor infused Biometric Signature accessibility router protocol
Physiological Sensor infused Biometric Signature accessibility communication Devices
Banking
ATM transactions
Wireless transfers via communication devices
Point of sale transactions via communication devices
Account verification identification of authorized users
Health Care Monitoring:
Outpatient
Onsite patient
Operators of all forms of communication, transportation, banking, and security devices
Transportation:
Trucking
Trains
Automobiles
Sea Vessels
Aircraft
Personal watercraft/motorcycles
Infrastructure Security:
Government buildings worldwide (U.S. occupies 224,000 buildings globally)
Private sector professional/
Voting machines and polling locations
Hospitals
Airports
Hotels
Train stations
International ports
Oil rigs
Private homes
Governmental housing
Tunnels
Bridges
Sport arena's
All public & private events
All structure access points
Throughout entire buildings and surrounding facilities
Industrial mining operations
Factories & refineries
Nuclear power plants
Hazardous material storage facilities
Contact
www.trueidsecurity.com dean@trueidsecurity.com
8585250300
***@trueidsecurity.com
