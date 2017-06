End of Computer and Internet Hacking has been solved!

San Diego Development company announces the "Alive Biometric"

-- San Diego "Alive Biometric" development company, True ID, LLC announces end all solution for all security related issues. This new technology enables a complete lockout and un-hackable system for every product that uses a CPU. Not only has the company developed the end all security solutions, but it also has numerous health check systems and the ultimate lie detector with a 99% accuracy. The new systems use "Alive Biometric Authentication"The ABA uses one or more biometrics infused with the "Alive Iris". The "Alive Iris" scans the Iris for identification and an infinite random strobe light activates the pupil for physiological "Alive Status". These new systems prove the identity and health condition of an operator of any form of communication device. This new system grants or denies access for all products containing CPU's. This will end all internet hacking, provide instant health evaluations and the ultimate in lie detection. For further information contact Dean McBain at www.trueidsecurity.com or email dean@trueidsecurity.com Alive Biometrics are the most difficult if not impossible to falsify!These technologies are good for the following industries:InternetPhysiological Sensor infused Biometric Signature accessibility data serversPhysiological Sensor infused Biometric Signature accessibility router protocolPhysiological Sensor infused Biometric Signature accessibility communication DevicesBankingATM transactionsWireless transfers via communication devicesPoint of sale transactions via communication devicesAccount verification identification of authorized usersHealth Care Monitoring:OutpatientOnsite patientOperators of all forms of communication, transportation, banking, and security devicesTransportation:TruckingTrainsAutomobilesSea VesselsAircraftPersonal watercraft/motorcyclesInfrastructure Security:Government buildings worldwide (U.S. occupies 224,000 buildings globally)Private sector professional/retail buildingsVoting machines and polling locationsHospitalsAirportsHotelsTrain stationsInternational portsOil rigsPrivate homesGovernmental housingTunnelsBridgesSport arena'sAll public & private eventsAll structure access pointsThroughout entire buildings and surrounding facilitiesIndustrial mining operationsFactories & refineriesNuclear power plantsHazardous material storage facilities