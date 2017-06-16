 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

End of Computer and Internet Hacking has been solved!

San Diego Development company announces the "Alive Biometric"
 
 
LA JOLLA, Calif. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- San Diego "Alive Biometric" development company, True ID, LLC announces end all solution for all security related issues. This new technology enables a complete lockout and un-hackable system for every product that uses a CPU. Not only has the company developed the end all security solutions, but it also has numerous health check systems and the ultimate lie detector with a 99% accuracy. The new systems use "Alive Biometric Authentication" The ABA uses one or more biometrics infused with the "Alive Iris". The "Alive Iris" scans the Iris for identification and an infinite random strobe light activates the pupil for physiological "Alive Status". These new systems prove the identity and health condition of an operator of any form of communication device. This new system grants or denies access for all products containing CPU's. This will end all internet hacking, provide instant health evaluations and the ultimate in lie detection. For further information contact Dean McBain at www.trueidsecurity.com or email dean@trueidsecurity.com

Alive Biometrics are the most difficult if not impossible to falsify!

These technologies are good for the following industries:

Internet
Physiological Sensor infused Biometric Signature accessibility data servers
Physiological Sensor infused Biometric Signature accessibility router protocol
Physiological Sensor infused Biometric Signature accessibility communication Devices

Banking
ATM transactions
Wireless transfers via communication devices
Point of sale transactions via communication devices
Account verification identification of authorized users

Health Care Monitoring:
Outpatient
Onsite patient
Operators of all forms of communication, transportation, banking, and security devices

Transportation:

Trucking
Trains
Automobiles
Sea Vessels
Aircraft
Personal watercraft/motorcycles

Infrastructure Security:
Government buildings worldwide (U.S. occupies 224,000 buildings globally)
Private sector professional/retail buildings
Voting machines and polling locations
Hospitals
Airports
Hotels
Train stations
International ports
Oil rigs
Private homes
Governmental housing
Tunnels
Bridges
Sport arena's
All public & private events
All structure access points
Throughout entire buildings and surrounding facilities
Industrial mining operations
Factories & refineries
Nuclear power plants
Hazardous material storage facilities

www.trueidsecurity.com dean@trueidsecurity.com
8585250300
***@trueidsecurity.com
