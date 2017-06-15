Andy John Bradford to Release Come In Number 9 Single

Come In Number 9 is the first single from the Upcoming Album The Elder Statesmen due out early fall

Andy John Bradford

Contact

Melodic Revolution Records

***@melodicrevolutionrecords.com Melodic Revolution Records

End

-- Folk Rock ArtistCome In Number 9 this Friday 6/23/2017 from the upcoming album The Elder Statesmen, this will be the second full length release with Melodic Revolution Records and the follow up to the critically acclaimed albumreleased in late 2013.A Sleazy character who would take everything you have and desire and twist it to suit his own means. This is in fact the brand new album from Andy john Bradford. An eight track album introducing the Elder statesman with a followup to the character planned.1) Roll Roll Up For The Elder Statesman (intro)2) The Elder Statesman3) The Spider And The Fly4) Come In Number 95) Still Waters6) Monday Lunchtime In The Park7) More Than Words Can Say (more than I can take)8) The Whitby WeddingListen Herehttp://melodicrevolutionrecords.com/track/come-in-number-9Music and Lyrics by Andy John Bradford, except track 7, Music by Jartse Tuominen Lyrics by Andy John BradfordAll tracks produced Andy John Bradford except tracks 5 & 7 Track five produced by Jed McConkey and track 7 Mixed by Jartse TuominenTrack seven remasters by Andy John Bradford© 2017 Yorkie Music PublishingAlbum Art by (Tim Hitspinner) DowlingAdditional Artwork by Andy John Bradford"Come In Number 9" features:Andy John Bradford: Vocals and GuitarsJartse Tuominen: Lead GuitarSean McCauley: Blues HarpMike O'Neil (Ex TOTO) Drums"Come In Number 9" was produced mixed and mastered by Andy John Bradford at Yorkie Studios, Ringsend, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland.WebsiteFacebookMRR Profilehttp://mrrmusic.com/andy-john-bradford/E-mail ajbradford@thesoundconnectionmusic.co.ukPhone: 07740485480Melodic Revolution RecordsNick Katonainfo@melodicrevolutionrecords.com