June 2017





Andy John Bradford to Release Come In Number 9 Single

Come In Number 9 is the first single from the Upcoming Album The Elder Statesmen due out early fall
 
 
Andy John Bradford
Andy John Bradford
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Folk Rock Artist Andy John Bradford to Release Come In Number 9 this Friday 6/23/2017 from the upcoming album The Elder Statesmen, this will be the second full length release with Melodic Revolution Records and the follow up to the critically acclaimed album Return to Mingulay released in late 2013.

Introducing the Elder Statesman.
A Sleazy character who would take everything you have and desire and twist it to suit his own means.  This is in fact the brand new album from Andy john Bradford.  An eight track album introducing the Elder statesman with a followup to the character planned.

"The Elder Statesmen" Track Listing
1) Roll Roll Up For The Elder Statesman (intro)
2) The Elder Statesman
3) The Spider And The Fly
4) Come In Number 9
5) Still Waters
6) Monday Lunchtime In The Park
7) More Than Words Can Say (more than I can take)
8) The Whitby Wedding

Listen Here
http://melodicrevolutionrecords.com/track/come-in-number-9

Album Notes.
Music and Lyrics by Andy John Bradford, except track 7, Music by Jartse Tuominen Lyrics by Andy John Bradford
All tracks produced Andy John Bradford except tracks 5 & 7 Track five produced by Jed McConkey and track 7 Mixed by Jartse Tuominen
Track seven remasters by Andy John Bradford
© 2017 Yorkie Music Publishing

Album Art by (Tim Hitspinner) Dowling
Additional Artwork by Andy John Bradford

"Come In Number 9" features:
Andy John Bradford: Vocals and Guitars
Jartse Tuominen: Lead Guitar
Sean McCauley: Blues Harp
Mike O'Neil (Ex TOTO) Drums

"Come In Number 9" was produced mixed and mastered by Andy John Bradford at Yorkie Studios, Ringsend, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

Website
https://www.thesoundconnectionmusic.co.uk
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/AJBradfordofficial/
MRR Profile
http://mrrmusic.com/andy-john-bradford/

Booking & Media
E-mail ajbradford@thesoundconnectionmusic.co.uk
Phone: 07740485480

Label Contact
Melodic Revolution Records
Nick Katona
info@melodicrevolutionrecords.com

Melodic Revolution Records
***@melodicrevolutionrecords.com
Click to Share