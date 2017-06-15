News By Tag
Andy John Bradford to Release Come In Number 9 Single
Come In Number 9 is the first single from the Upcoming Album The Elder Statesmen due out early fall
Introducing the Elder Statesman.
A Sleazy character who would take everything you have and desire and twist it to suit his own means. This is in fact the brand new album from Andy john Bradford. An eight track album introducing the Elder statesman with a followup to the character planned.
"The Elder Statesmen" Track Listing
1) Roll Roll Up For The Elder Statesman (intro)
2) The Elder Statesman
3) The Spider And The Fly
4) Come In Number 9
5) Still Waters
6) Monday Lunchtime In The Park
7) More Than Words Can Say (more than I can take)
8) The Whitby Wedding
Listen Here
http://melodicrevolutionrecords.com/
Album Notes.
Music and Lyrics by Andy John Bradford, except track 7, Music by Jartse Tuominen Lyrics by Andy John Bradford
All tracks produced Andy John Bradford except tracks 5 & 7 Track five produced by Jed McConkey and track 7 Mixed by Jartse Tuominen
Track seven remasters by Andy John Bradford
© 2017 Yorkie Music Publishing
Album Art by (Tim Hitspinner) Dowling
Additional Artwork by Andy John Bradford
"Come In Number 9" features:
Andy John Bradford: Vocals and Guitars
Jartse Tuominen: Lead Guitar
Sean McCauley: Blues Harp
Mike O'Neil (Ex TOTO) Drums
"Come In Number 9" was produced mixed and mastered by Andy John Bradford at Yorkie Studios, Ringsend, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland.
Links
Website
https://www.thesoundconnectionmusic.co.uk
https://www.facebook.com/
MRR Profile
http://mrrmusic.com/
Booking & Media
E-mail ajbradford@thesoundconnectionmusic.co.uk
Phone: 07740485480
Label Contact
Melodic Revolution Records
Nick Katona
info@melodicrevolutionrecords.com
Contact
Melodic Revolution Records
***@melodicrevolutionrecords.com
