Golmium iSentimental Journal and Diary App is Enhanced for Health and Fitness
Newly released update of the popular journal and diary application allows users to track important health and fitness indicators. It is available immediately for Mac and iOS on Apple App Store.
The new version contains an additional range of tags that allows users to keep track of health and fitness data such as weight, body temperature, blood pressure, blood glucose and many others. The app thus becomes a useful tool in monitoring key medical information.
The intended audience for the app is anyone who is interested in keeping track of personal events history, including emotions and health, in particular for the purpose of monitoring an existing health condition, providing information to physicians or to track monthly cycle and fertility.
With iSentimental a user can:
- Record events, feelings, health & fitness data for any day, week, month or year.
- Start every day by looking at the list of entries for the same day over the years.
- Describe the day, week, month or year briefly, add a more detailed narrative and a picture.
- Use visual tags for feelings and events.
- See Today's History at first login, without manually starting the app.
- Seamlessly sync app data across mobile devices in auto or manual mode with iCloud.
- See countdowns for Calendar and Reminders upcoming events.
- Simple and reliable backup/restore.
See it on the App Store:
Golmium Software Inc. (http://www.golmium.com) is located in Boucherville, Canada and focuses on creating practical and unique applications for Mac and iOS. It was launched in summer 2014 and currently has multiple products in development.
Contact
G.Gorelik
***@golmium.com
