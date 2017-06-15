News By Tag
Westmount Realty Capital Hires Seasoned Commercial Real Estate Investment Executive as Director
"Westmount is focused on expanding its portfolio and raising capital for commercial real estate investments and Andrew will play a key role in helping us achieve our goals," said Clifford Booth, president and CEO of Westmount. "Andrew's experience in business development, raising capital and financial management will be a valuable asset to our team."
Martin has 10 years of experience in investment management with a primary focus on raising capital and commercial real estate. Prior to joining Westmount, he was Vice President – Business Development at PTX Securities, where he raised capital for Sealy Strategic Equity Partners (http://www.sealynet.com/)
Martin began his career as a senior associate at Transwestern (https://www.transwestern.com/
About Westmount Realty Capital
Westmount Realty Capital, LLC is a time-tested, privately held, Dallas-based commercial real estate company that has achieved exceptional performance, with a core team in place, for more than 30 years. Westmount is seen as an innovator and leading edge company in the industry and is a trusted operating partner of numerous U.S. and foreign institutional and private capital sources. The company is active nationally, specializing in value add and opportunistic investments, and has navigated successfully through multiple market cycles. For additional information, contact www.westmountrc.com.
