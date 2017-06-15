 
Westmount Realty Capital Hires Seasoned Commercial Real Estate Investment Executive as Director

 
 
Andrew Martin
Andrew Martin
 
DALLAS - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Westmount Realty Capital, LLC (http://www.westmountrc.com/) ("Westmount"), a Dallas-based commercial real estate development and investment management company, is pleased to announce that Andrew Martin has joined the company as Director – Private Capital. In this role, Martin will work as a trusted operating partner for Westmount's private capital investors.

"Westmount is focused on expanding its portfolio and raising capital for commercial real estate investments and Andrew will play a key role in helping us achieve our goals," said Clifford Booth, president and CEO of Westmount. "Andrew's experience in business development, raising capital and financial management will be a valuable asset to our team."

Martin has 10 years of experience in investment management with a primary focus on raising capital and commercial real estate. Prior to joining Westmount, he was Vice President – Business Development at PTX Securities, where he raised capital for Sealy Strategic Equity Partners (http://www.sealynet.com/).  He also worked as a regional sales director at Highland Capital Management (https://www.highlandcapital.com/), where he distributed a variety of financial products through the independent broker-dealer, wirehouse and registered investment advisor (RIA) channels. Previously, Martin was the Vice President – Business Development at Realty Capital Securities, where he raised capital for sector specific non-traded REITs, business development companies and limited partnerships.

Martin began his career as a senior associate at Transwestern (https://www.transwestern.com/corporate) and internal territory manager at Behringer Harvard (https://www.behringerinvestments.com/). He has a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Colorado's Leeds School of Business (http://www.colorado.edu/business/), in Boulder, Colorado.  Martin also holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses and is a licensed real estate professional in the state of Texas.

About Westmount Realty Capital

Westmount Realty Capital, LLC is a time-tested, privately held, Dallas-based commercial real estate company that has achieved exceptional performance, with a core team in place, for more than 30 years. Westmount is seen as an innovator and leading edge company in the industry and is a trusted operating partner of numerous U.S. and foreign institutional and private capital sources. The company is active nationally, specializing in value add and opportunistic investments, and has navigated successfully through multiple market cycles. For additional information, contact www.westmountrc.com.

Contact
Krystal Morris, C. Pharr & Co. for Westmount
***@pharrpr.com
End
Source:Westmount Realty Capital, LLC
Email:***@pharrpr.com Email Verified
