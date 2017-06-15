Criminal Immigration Lawyer USA Busts Common Immigration Myths

A renowned criminal immigration lawyer in USA, Mr. George W. Abbes has busted several immigration myths recently by sharing facts that are often overlooked by Americans who wish to get rid of immigrants.

Contact

Abbes Law

***@gmail.com Abbes Law

End

-- A renowned criminal immigration lawyer in USA (http://www.abbeslaw.com/criminal-immigration-lawyer-usa/), Mr. George W. Abbes has busted several immigration myths recently by sharing facts that are often overlooked by Americans who wish to get rid of immigrants. These facts make a strong case for the immigrants to stay in the country and get the opportunity to live their American dream.Starting off with the most common myth, i.e., undocumented immigrants cost money to the taxpayers, Mr. Abbes said "People mistakenly believe that undocumented immigrants cost taxpayers money because they fail to realize that these people add wealth to the employer. Every time an immigrant worker harvests a cherry, prunes an apple tree or takes care of children while parents work, the immigrant is helping Americans to create wealth while taking care of the needed goods and services. This wealth enriches the community through money spent by the employer in the economy or taxes on the employer's business."Talking about the cost of raising the children of undocumented immigrants, Mr. Abbes said "Children of undocumented immigrants often help their parents to do their job and hence contribute to the society. Even if they don't do any work, they should not be questioned because children are an investment for any nation as the kids will one day grow up, get a job and pay taxes. "Clearing the air on the second myth, immigrants usually don't apply for citizenship, Mr. Abbes stated "It is my personal experience that almost all the immigrants are seeking citizenship or a green card. But the immigration system of the country is so complex that they have to wait for decades to get a chance. Immigrants are not so lazy that they don't want to bother with the process of filling forms. They are in fact, very responsible and spend hours talking to legal experts to find a way to get a legal status. After all, which person would like to remain in the country with a constant fear that ICE may come knocking and separate them from their kids? Nobody."Elaborating the point further Mr. Abbes said "I have seen such cases where parents filed an application to get a legal status for their kids but the process took so long that the kids turned 21 and had to file again and wait for 20 more years to attain that legal status their parents envisioned for them."Busting the third myth, people who don't have a legal status in the US must have committed a crime, Mr. Abbes said "As a skilled Criminal Immigration Lawyer USA, I am aware of the fact that many immigrants do have a criminal record but the number of such people is far lower than Americans who have a criminal record. All the violations regarding immigration don't fall under the category of criminal law."Citing an example, Mr. Abbes said "If a person lacks legal immigration or overstays the visa, it falls under civil violation. Only extreme cases like entering the country with a fake visa can be categorized under criminal law."