New Book Released: Those Who Are Alive and Remain by Gregory Bogart
Those Who Are Alive and Remain: One Son's Perspective of the End of the Age by Gregory Bogart
About the Book:
Those Who Are Alive and Remain by Gregory Bogart
Release Date: 6/22/2017
Price: $16.95
ISBN: 978-1-942056-
To Purchase: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Parable Christian Stores, Cokesbury Christian Books, Google books, and Books-A-Million.com. E-book format is also available. Contact your local bookstore, or order bulk directly from the publisher.
Buy it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/
About the Author:
Gregory Bogart has an evangelistic passion to call the western church out of spiritual Babylon and to return to Jesus Christ their King and Savior and to live faithfully as citizens of the kingdom of God in preparation for the return of Jesus Christ. He has served as a pastor, as an evangelist, and as a teacher. Gregory served on the mission field in Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Haiti, Puerto Rico, and northern Canada among the native peoples. He holds a bachelor's degree in theology from the Institute of Strategic Christian Leadership. Gregory and his wife, Debra, currently reside in Brandon, Florida.
