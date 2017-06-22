 
June 2017





New Book Released: Those Who Are Alive and Remain by Gregory Bogart

Those Who Are Alive and Remain: One Son's Perspective of the End of the Age by Gregory Bogart
 
 
Those Who Are Alive and Remain
Those Who Are Alive and Remain
 
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Those Who Are Alive and Remain by Gregory Bogart shows how the Word of God clearly reveals a great spiritual battle that has been taking place in the invisible realms of the heavens between God and Satan throughout the ages of time for the hearts and minds of humanity. We are on the precipice of the revealing of Jesus Christ and His subsequent return to earth to rule and reign as the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. Scripture has much to say concerning the condition of the world just prior to the return of King Jesus and His saints. Those Who Are Alive and Remain is an overview of some of those conditions and signs that precede the Lord's return. It will both enlighten and equip those saints at the end of our present age to overcome the many perils and pressures that will fill the earth in the last times. The reader will be challenged to think deeply and to objectively examine their eschatological understanding with a fresh perspective. "Greg Bogart delivers a clear "shout" to the body of Christ to shake the slumbering believer wide awake so they become active in obedience to the King of Glory." Mary Lindow, His Beloved Ministries Inc., Global Prayer Rooms

About the Book:
Those Who Are Alive and Remain by Gregory Bogart
Release Date: 6/22/2017
Price: $16.95
ISBN: 978-1-942056-43-0
To Purchase: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Parable Christian Stores, Cokesbury Christian Books, Google books, and Books-A-Million.com. E-book format is also available. Contact your local bookstore, or order bulk directly from the publisher.
Buy it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Those-Who-Are-Alive-Remain/dp/1942...

About the Author:
Gregory Bogart has an evangelistic passion to call the western church out of spiritual Babylon and to return to Jesus Christ their King and Savior and to live faithfully as citizens of the kingdom of God in preparation for the return of Jesus Christ. He has served as a pastor, as an evangelist, and as a teacher. Gregory served on the mission field in Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Haiti, Puerto Rico, and northern Canada among the native peoples. He holds a bachelor's degree in theology from the Institute of Strategic Christian Leadership. Gregory and his wife, Debra, currently reside in Brandon, Florida.
