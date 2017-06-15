 
News By Tag
* Apple
* iPad Pro 10.5 cases
* Leather Goods
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Carlsbad
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering For New Leather iPad Pro 10.5 Cases

Customers Can Place Orders for Forthcoming 10.5 Leather Folios
 
 
The new Premium Leather iPad-Pro 10.5 Case by MacCase
The new Premium Leather iPad-Pro 10.5 Case by MacCase
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Apple
* iPad Pro 10.5 cases
* Leather Goods

Industry:
* Computers

Location:
* Carlsbad - California - US

Subject:
* Products

CARLSBAD, Calif. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- MacCase has announced they have begun pre-ordering for their new, handmade leather iPad Pro 10.5 cases. The first production models are scheduled to ship to customers in mid July. The forthcoming Folio design is the latest addition to their Premium Leather Collection and will feature the company's industry leading protection for the Apple Pencil.

"The new iPad Pro 10.5 is pushing our design and engineering staff to come up with solutions that carry on the MacCase tradition of functional excellence in our Folio designs. These solutions, combined with our timeless design and world class build quality, will further our reputation as the makers of the world's best iPad Pro cases", explained Michael Santoro, Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.

The new leather iPad Pro 10.5 case features include an auto on/ off, sleep/ wake cover, "SoundBoard" speaker enhancement, ultra-suede interior, a stamped alloy structural frame with cover-to-frame protection offset and foldable movie and typing modes among others. Prices for the new Premium Leather iPad Pro 10.5 cases carry an MSRP of $159.95 and are available in pebble grain black, distressed Vintage and for the first time, Blue Vintage. A matching leather accessory pouch for the charging cable and other small accessories is available for an additional $40.00. More details can be found at the company's website - https://www.mac-case.com/collections/leather-ipad-pro-cas...

About MacCase

MacCase invented the Apple specific case market in 1999. The company offers two distinct products lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios and backpacks for Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and iPad models. MacCase products can be found at Ebags, Staples.com, OfficeDepot.com, MacMall and Walmart.com. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from www.mac-case.com.

Media Contact
Jody K. Deane
jody@mac-case.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mac-case.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MacCase News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share