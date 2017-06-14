News By Tag
Freewheel Holidays' Self-Guided Bicycle Vacations in France Include Vineyards, Barges & Castles
A portfolio of independent bicycle tours in France that allow as few as two participants to travel when they can, at their own pace and to explore to their heart's content the countryside and cuisine they're wheeling through.
Freewheel Holidays (http://www.freewheelholidays.co.uk/
"Visiting branded vineyards, sleeping on a barge and touring in the footsteps of long-gone royals are included in many of our cycling holidays in France," said Steven Rittey, Freewheel Holidays' spokesperson. "Our cycling holidays focus on the many delights of rural France – beautiful landscapes, appealing small towns and villages, and the French emphasis on good living: food, wine, enticing country markets and cultural treasures."
Steven suggests these three classic self-guided bicycle tours although a full list can be found at: http://www.freewheelholidays.co.uk/
Leisurely Loire Valley, Orleans to Saumur, 7 nights begins at £699 per person, double, including bike rental, B&B accommodation, welcome meeting, luggage transfers, detailed route notes and maps and 24-hour hotline assistance service. Think Joan of Arc (The Maid of Orleans) and then conjure up ancient tapestries of lords courting wimple-clad ladies. Not-to-miss castles, chateaux and cathedrals are vestiges of the cultural and political pulse point known as Anjou that spawned the powerful Plantagenets who changed the course of history in Great Britain and most of Europe. The route to Saumur, considered the Pearl of Anjou, covers approximately 50 km daily on cycle paths and paved roads with little traffic, encompassing part of the 'Loire à Vélo' long-distance cycle route. The wines of the Loire Valley are as accessible as its history. http://www.freewheelholidays.co.uk/
Provence: Aigues-Mortes to Avignon - 7 Nights – Boat & Bike begins at £969 per person, double, including accommodation on a comfortable barge in air-conditioned cabins offering private facilities, all breakfasts and dinners on-board and packed lunches, bike rentals and the opportunity to cycle with the on-board tour guide. This tour explores Provence (think sun-soaked fields of lavender) while riding to the Pont du Gard, Arles, St. Rémy and Les Baux over and around the Rhone that runs from the Swiss Alps to the Mediterranean Sea. The Rhone Valley is in the Camargue region where vineyards and wildlife live harmoniously. Roman ruins, flamingos wading near the sea and walled cities compel many a stop along the daily route that leads back to wave-lapped dreams. http://www.freewheelholidays.co.uk/
Bordeaux Vineyards 6 nights begins at £829 per person, double, including hotel and chambres d'hôte accommodations with breakfasts, three dinners, bike rentals, arrival transfer from Bordeaux train station or airport, luggage transfers, fees, detailed route notes and maps and emergency assistance. This is a cycling window through world-famous vineyards and leading to St. Emilion, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that's rife with wine estates.http://
In July the Tour de France, cycling's most iconic competition, takes place and can be easily combined with an extended stay and self-guided tour. While the pros expend sweat equity competing in the race, visitors can cling close to the tour's arduous routes by securing various VIP spectator packages through Freewheel Holidays' parent company, Sports Tours International www.sportstoursinternational.com. For package details please see https://www.sportstoursinternational.co.uk/
Suggested Tour de France Package: Mountain Stages, July 11-24, 2017. On this official Tour de France 14-day tour itinerary guests start and finish in Paris and witness all the mountain stages in the Pyrenees, followed by the Alpine finale and the deciding Time Trial in Marseille. Guests have VIP access to some stage starts and also enjoy VIP Hospitality at one of the finish lines. The per person rate based on sharing a double/twin room is from US$3,450. See: https://www.sportstoursinternational.co.uk/
To check trip availability, make reservations, or to find out more about Freewheel Holidays' leisure cycling tours call +44 (0) 161 703 5823, email info@freewhelholidays.com or visit www.freewheelholidays.com.
About Freewheel Holidays
A division of Sports Tours International, Freewheel Holidays specializes in self-guided, expertly supported European cycling holidays that strike the perfect balance between leisure pedalling and immersive sightseeing. The company offers easy cycling programs designed with special appeal to European and North American travelers.
Guests cycle on their own, with en-route assistance and distinctive accommodations expertly chosen and secured by the company. The company offers a range of multi-night itineraries to 12 European countries including the UK, Austria, France, Holland, Czech Republic, Italy, Malta, Switzerland, Spain, Germany, Sweden and Portugal.
Media Contact:
For inquiries, interviews and photos please contact Widness & Wiggins PR:
Sara Widness: 802.234.6704 / sara@widnesspr.com
Dave Wiggins: 720.301.3822 / dave@travelnewssource.com
Contact
Widness & Wiggins PR
***@travelnewssource.com
