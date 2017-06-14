News By Tag
Rebranding: New Look for Lavoie, CPA, PLLC
New Logo, Colors and Website to Emphasize Focus on Efficiency
The new website highlights Lavoie's offering in cloud software, outsourced accounting and project solutions in the form of short-term high-impact engagements. The redesigned logo incorporates a design that displays the firm's key focus in accounting and technology. Additionally, Lavoie has adopted a new tagline: "Efficiency Reimagined."
"We embarked on this journey because we wanted our brand to represent our unique position in the market as a nontraditional accounting firm," said Sharai Lavoie, CEO and Managing Member. "We are very excited to reveal our new and fresh look and tagline which, speaks toward our innovation and ability to help clients reimagine new ways to accomplish their goals."
Website visitors will also find educational content in the form of videos, data sheets and blog posts covering products, news and trends in the industry. Visit http://www.lavoiepllc.com to explore the redefined offerings. You can also connect with Lavoie on Twitter - https://twitter.com/
Contact
Mark Colwell, Business Development Director
704-271-9812
***@lavoiepllc.com
