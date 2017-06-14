 
Rebranding: New Look for Lavoie, CPA, PLLC

New Logo, Colors and Website to Emphasize Focus on Efficiency
 
 
Lavoie CPA, PLLC
Lavoie CPA, PLLC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Lavoie CPA, PLLC, an accounting and technology company specializing in cloud-based software solutions, recently rebranded and unveiled a redesigned logo and website. Since 2009, Lavoie CPA has been helping clients with solutions in accounting and technology. With this rebranding, Lavoie is emphasizing their role as a strategic partner that combines people, processes and technology to allow their clients to grow and focus on their core competencies.

The new website highlights Lavoie's offering in cloud software, outsourced accounting and project solutions in the form of short-term high-impact engagements. The redesigned logo incorporates a design that displays the firm's key focus in accounting and technology. Additionally, Lavoie has adopted a new tagline: "Efficiency Reimagined."

"We embarked on this journey because we wanted our brand to represent our unique position in the market as a nontraditional accounting firm," said Sharai Lavoie, CEO and Managing Member. "We are very excited to reveal our new and fresh look and tagline which, speaks toward our innovation and ability to help clients reimagine new ways to accomplish their goals."

Website visitors will also find educational content in the form of videos, data sheets and blog posts covering products, news and trends in the industry. Visit http://www.lavoiepllc.com to explore the redefined offerings. You can also connect with Lavoie on Twitter - https://twitter.com/LavoieCPA

