On Its First Anniversary Al Habtoor Motors Salutes Saudi Arabia

-- Al Habtoor Motors Saudi Arabia is proud to announce its first anniversary in Saudi Arabia selling Daimler-Fuso trucks. To kick off its anniversary celebration, the company will launch a number of promotional campaigns for its customers & resellers. Furthermore, the company plans to host Kingdom wide promotional events to celebrate this milestone.The early success of Habtoor Motors in Saudi Arabia indicates a growing demand for reduced truck operating costs through quick and efficient service and highest possible standards of repair."We are amazed by the support and response we have received from our Saudi Team and our customers during this year. Our success is due to the commitment and hard work of our team plus our international standards of customer care, competitive pricing and professionally trained technicians"states Country Head, Simon Monahan.He also said, "We are only dedicated to trucks and we are determined to demonstrate the highest possible truck industry standards in Saudi Arabia. Our Khobar & Jeddah facilities will be fully operational in Ramadan which gives us a presence in the 3 main cities. On our anniversary, I am pleased to announce the launch of our new heavy duty tractor head, Thunderbolt, with a GCW of 50 tons and 400 hp. To offer first-hand experience to our customers we have 5 demonstrator units which will be available by the end of Ramadan. "Al Habtoor has further expanded its Habtoor Technical Support 247 program by increasing its fleet of dedicated mobile service vans. These vans service and repair FUSO trucks at the customer's premises and cover the entire country. This investment shows our dedication to reducing operating costs through quick and efficient service and repair.Al Habtoor's continual upgrading of existing service and repair services reflects the company's ongoing commitment to delivering maximum up time and more profit for its customers. Al Habtoor Motors promises a one stop solution for all truck operators, including body fabrication, routine maintenance and truck accident repair giving the lowest possible vehicle operating costs across the Kingdom.