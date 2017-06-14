News By Tag
Four Mid-Atlantic Region Credit Unions Turn Over ATM Management to Dolphin Debit
Small credit unions are getting out of the ATM business. Many are turning to Dolphin Debit to take over the ownership of their ATMs.
The four credit unions, ranging in size from $15.7 million in assets to $88.8 million, have made the recent move to Dolphin. Three of the four are in the ATM Cinch program, Dolphin Debit's partnership with CU24. The credit unions are:
• Prime Care CU, Norfolk, Virginia, with 5,439 members and $21.2 million in assets
• Mosaic FCU, Harrisonburg, Virginia, with 4,218 members and $15.7 million in assets
• Thiokol Elkton FCU, Elkton, Maryland, with 1,859 members and $21.7 million in assets
• Department of Labor FCU, Washington, D.C., with 7,340 members and $88.8 million in assets
The Department of Labor Federal Credit Union is a good example of a Dolphin Debit client that made the decision to outsource its ATM management. It has four ATMs – soon adding a fifth – and it turned management of those ATMs over to Dolphin Debit so it could avoid the hassles of maintenance issues and the challenges of software upgrades.
"Now we can concentrate on our members and not ATM issues," said Joan Moran, CEO of the Department of Labor CU. She noted that since working with Dolphin, any ATM problems are quickly resolved.
"Many smaller credit unions with only a few ATMs often don't think of handing management over to an outside provider," explained Gary Walston, co-founder of Dolphin Debit. "The truth is, there are maintenance and upgrade and other issues at play whether you have one ATM or 15. For any size credit union, it comes down to whether resources are better devoted to serving members or to dealing with the ATMs. That's why we see credit unions turn to us for relief."
About Dolphin Debit
Dolphin Debit Access is a full-service ATM management company that owns and operates ATMs for financial institutions. Dolphin's turnkey ATM service includes deployment of new ATM equipment combined with terminal driving, ATM maintenance, armored car service, communications, monitoring and dispatch, and cash management. Dolphin Debit operates all types of equipment in various on-premises and off-premises venues. In addition, Dolphin Debit has the rights to install and operate drive-up ATMs at Walmart/Murphy USA locations in multiple states. Dolphin Debit customizes solutions to the specific needs of clients, with a flexible, cost-saving approach that enables redeployment of company assets to improve the bottom line. For more information, visit http://www.dolphindebit.com.
