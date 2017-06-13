Henderson Franklin Welcomes 2017 Summer Associates

Four Law Students Gain "On-the-Job Training" this Summer at Henderson Franklin

Kaylee Tuck, Andres Estrella, Madison Allen, and Kristen Schalter

Gail Lamarche, Director of Marketing

Gail Lamarche, Director of Marketing

-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to welcome four law students, Madison Allen, Andres Estrella, Kristen Schalter and Kaylee Tuck. They will supplement their law school experience by working as clerks at the firm during the summer.As part of Henderson Franklin's Summer Associate Program, they will be exposed to a broad range of practice areas and will attend hearings, trials, depositions, mediations, arbitrations and meetings with clients. They will also perform research, assist in the drafting of pleadings, discovery and analyze various legal issues. Each summer associate is paired with a Henderson Franklin attorney mentor who assists the summer associate with the transition from law student to lawyer.Allen is a Southwest Florida native and grew up in LaBelle. She was dual enrolled at Florida SouthWestern and earned her associates degree before graduating LaBelle High School in 2012. Allen then attended Florida Gulf Coast University where she earned her undergraduate degree in 2015 and will soon enter her final year at Stetson University College of Law. While at Stetson, Allen has served as the Pro Bono Chair, a Student Bar Association Representative, and a member of the Florida Association of Women Lawyers. She also received the Lee County Association for Women Lawyer's Scholarship at its Judicial Reception held last month.Estrella is a Miami native who will be entering his final year at the University of Miami School of Law. He obtained his B.S. and Masters in Accounting from Villanova University. Estrella worked in public accounting for three years prior to law school and holds an active CPA license (FL). In law school, Estrella was one of a select few who traveled to Belgium to participate in an International Tax Moot Court Competition this past Spring. He is passionate about physical fitness and in the summer of 2015 cycled across the United States from Miami to Seattle riding 4000 miles in just 56 days.Schalter is from Adrian, Michigan, and attended Grand Valley State University for her undergraduate degree. Upon relocating to Florida, she taught middle school in Kissimmee and Tampa. Schalter will be entering her final year at the Florida State University College of Law where she is the Administrative Editor of the Journal of Land Use and Environmental Law and serves on the executive boards of the business and intellectual property law societies. She enjoys watching baseball games and FSU football in her spare time.Tuck grew up in Sebring, Florida, and will be entering her final year at Stetson University College of Law. While in law school, she is active in the local community volunteering at Gulfcoast Legal Services and recently completed an internship with the St. Petersburg's Police Department. Tuck obtained her undergraduate degree from Florida State University. Off the clock, she enjoys the Florida beaches, mud runs and triathlons.Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is one of the largest law firms between Tampa and Miami. A full-service firm, Henderson Franklin has 55 attorneys practicing in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, commercial and civil litigation, eminent domain, immigration law, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. One of the state's oldest firms, Henderson Franklin was founded in Fort Myers in 1924 and currently operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Sanibel and Naples. For more information Henderson Franklin or the Summer Associate Program, please visit www.henlaw.com.