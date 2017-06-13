 
Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413

ezPaycheck Payroll Software Offers Small Businesses More Support Options

A new forum has been opened up for discussion and questions regarding ezPaycheck payroll software. Test drive the software at www.halfpricesoft.com.
 
 
DETROIT - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- ezPaycheck payroll software now offers a forum for potential and current customers to discuss or ask questions regarding the application.  Halfpricesoft.com developers monitor the site and answer questions, send informational links and problem solve any technical issues asked.  With the new forum available, purchaser's feel as though their business matters.

"ezPaycheck payroll software now offers a forum for additional customer support. "  said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

Priced at $89 per computer, per calendar year ($69 for the 2015 version for a limited time), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business.

A few unique features in ezPaycheck payroll software are:

- Offers free customer support for software with forum, email, live chat, remote access.

- No extra charge for updates for the software within the purchased calendar year subscription

- Supports payment of hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees.

- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.

- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.

- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes

- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia

- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously

- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3

- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge

- Supports network access

Business owners get a less expensive solution to processing payroll and calculating local taxes with ezPaycheck payroll software.  http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp and download ezPaycheck for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation.  The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.

To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll-software/video_ezPaycheck.asp?id=oZtGTMVBO5w

About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering  payroll software, accounting software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.

Contact
Casey Yang
***@halfpricesoft.com
End
Source:halfpricesoft.com
Email:***@halfpricesoft.com
