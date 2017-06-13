News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ezPaycheck Payroll Software Offers Small Businesses More Support Options
A new forum has been opened up for discussion and questions regarding ezPaycheck payroll software. Test drive the software at www.halfpricesoft.com.
"ezPaycheck payroll software now offers a forum for additional customer support. " said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
Priced at $89 per computer, per calendar year ($69 for the 2015 version for a limited time), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business.
A few unique features in ezPaycheck payroll software are:
- Offers free customer support for software with forum, email, live chat, remote access.
- No extra charge for updates for the software within the purchased calendar year subscription
- Supports payment of hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees.
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.
- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia
- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge
- Supports network access
Business owners get a less expensive solution to processing payroll and calculating local taxes with ezPaycheck payroll software. http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
About Halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, accounting software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.
Contact
Casey Yang
***@halfpricesoft.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse