See the World from Home With Your Kids

Travel Night Ideas to Keep Learning Alive During Summer Vacation

Julian English & Natasha Moulton-Levy.

Contact

Wordeee

Patrice Samara

***@wordeee.com WordeeePatrice Samara

End

-- Wordeee authors Julian English and his mom, Natasha Moulton-Levy were lucky enough to have traveled the world when writing their book,. Sam Glyn, B.S.Ed, M.S. Psy, Alphabet Kids' Director of Education, has devised "Travel Nights." Glyn states, "It's a new and easy way to give your children a first-hand, memorable journey to another culture from the comfort of your own home without having to board a plane, train, or even travel by car! A great way to keep your children engaged with learning during their summer vacation, these "Travel Nights," can surround your child with sights, sounds, smells and tastes of a new culture that will remain in a special place in your child's memory forever. Chose a night to do this weekly and fully immerse your family in the distant place and culture. Search for a map on the internet to show where the countries are located and your kids can learn geography in a fun way."Here are six "Travel Night" ideas with foods, key mealtime words, a movie, and a book you can read after dinner. You can expand on these by using internet searches for other cultures.Check outto read how Julian and Natasha did it on wordeee.com!Pizza or Linguini Bolognese: Linguini pasta with meat sauce named after the Italian town, Bologna; try a healthy roasted vegetable plate including peppers, yellow squash, zucchini, tomato. Use spices like basil, oregano, along with a drizzle of olive oil for flavor.per favore (please), grazie (thank you), prego (you're welcome), Buon Appetito (said before you start eating, enjoy the meal), delizioso (delicious), buona notte (good night)andMost Italian meals include three courses, a first course - cold or hot appetizers, then a pasta course and finally a protein course. If you have time, try to model your meal around the traditional Italian meal; and then, follow it with adessert, such as gelato (Ice cream) or sorbetto (Italian ice)!Tacos: tortillas, beans (black or refried), chopped tomatoes, mushrooms, cheese, peppers, ground meatpor favor (please), gracias (thank you), de nada (you're welcome), buen provecho (said before you start eating, enjoy the meal), delicioso/que rico (delicious), buenas noches (good night)orTortillas are not just eaten at dinner or lunch time. In Mexico, tortillas are eaten with every meal including breakfast.Tagine with cous cous: Named for the pot it is made in, tagine is a stew made with vegetables (squash, carrots, potato, tomato) and can include chicken or lamb, cinnamon and raisins. Cous cous is a rice-like starch made from wheat.afak (please), shocran (thank you), afwen (you're welcome), bil hana wish shifa' (said before you start eating, enjoy the meal), hadshi bneen (delicious), tesbah ala kheyr (good night)orTraditionally, the tagine and cous cous are mixed together into a ball with your hands and popped into the mouth without utensils.Rice is a staple of Chinese food, usually the rice is steamed. An easy way to bring Chinese cuisine to your table is to make a stir fry using chicken and vegetables. It is also common to drink tea during or after a Chinese meal.ching (please), shey shey (thank you), bú yòng xiè (you're welcome), ching siang yuong (said before you start eating: enjoy the meal), hao chyr (delicious), wan an (good night)orMuch of Chinese food is cut into bite side pieces in order for the food to be easily picked up using chopsticks. Try to use chopsticks for your Chinese cultural dinner.Largely based on rice, stewed vegetables, lentils and beans, chicken, lamb or goat. The main spices used in Indian cuisine are curry and cumin. Cinnamon and nutmeg are used in savory dishes. Yogurt is an ingredient in many Indian dishes, as well.: Kripaya (please), Shukhriya (thank you), _pak_ sv_gata hai (you're welcome), Bhog keejeeae (said before you start eating, enjoy the meal), swaadisht (delicious), Shubh raatri (good night)Short Stories FromMost Indians rinse their hands, legs, and face before eating a meal. Indians usually eat with their hands, and it is considered polite to eat with the right hand and not the left hand.Start your meal with dips and flat bread, a salad of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and feta cheese. Follow it with either skewered lamb, pork or chicken, Souvlaki or a ground meat/eggplant/potato casserole calledparakalo (please/you're welcome), efharisto (thank you), parakalo (you're welcome/please), Kalí óreksi (said before you start eating, enjoy the meal), nostimo (delicious), Kaliníkta (good night)It is said that the Greek cuisine found in Greece today has not changed since ancient times; it's still based on the local fresh fish, meats, and vegetables and cooked with local Greek olive oil and oregano.Inspired? Follow up with your "Travel Night" adventures on wordeee.com