Hours of Problem-Solving Fun with "The Ultimate Puzzle Book for Kids"

The Ultimate Puzzle Book for Kids is an entertaining new book with more than 200 challenging puzzles designed for kids ages 6-12

End

-- Top-selling puzzle book author Jeff Sechler releases "" - a fun and entertaining book with more than 200 logic puzzles, mazes, brain teasers, word searches, crossword puzzles and more. The puzzles are all themed and designed to be both educational and challenging (but not too hard). Designed for kids ages 6-12, this book is sure to entertain for hours while alsohelping to improve thinking and logic skills.is perfect for anyone interested in solving challenging puzzles and games. Puzzles include: Funny Mummy: decode a secret message; Scoreboard Conundrum: use logic to determine the score of the game; Sand Castle Maze: find your way through the sandcastle; All the King's Men: solve the tricky word problem - and so many more!" is available online at Amazon.com for $9.95.For more information on the book or to order a copy for yourself, view it online at: Amazon.com - https://www.amazon.com/ dp/1542549094 List Price: $9.957.5" x 9.2"Black & White on White paper122 pagesISBN-13: 978-1542549097