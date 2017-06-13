News By Tag
Hours of Problem-Solving Fun with "The Ultimate Puzzle Book for Kids"
The Ultimate Puzzle Book for Kids is an entertaining new book with more than 200 challenging puzzles designed for kids ages 6-12
The Ultimate Puzzle Book for Kids is perfect for anyone interested in solving challenging puzzles and games. Puzzles include: Funny Mummy: decode a secret message; Scoreboard Conundrum: use logic to determine the score of the game; Sand Castle Maze: find your way through the sandcastle; All the King's Men: solve the tricky word problem - and so many more!
"The Ultimate Puzzle Book for Kids" is available online at Amazon.com for $9.95.
For more information on the book or to order a copy for yourself, view it online at: Amazon.com - https://www.amazon.com/
List Price: $9.95
7.5" x 9.2"
Black & White on White paper
122 pages
ISBN-13: 978-1542549097
