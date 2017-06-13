 
Industry News





Hours of Problem-Solving Fun with "The Ultimate Puzzle Book for Kids"

The Ultimate Puzzle Book for Kids is an entertaining new book with more than 200 challenging puzzles designed for kids ages 6-12
 
 
PHILADELPHIA - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Top-selling puzzle book author Jeff Sechler releases "The Ultimate Puzzle Book for Kids" - a fun and entertaining book with more than 200 logic puzzles, mazes, brain teasers, word searches, crossword puzzles and more. The puzzles are all themed and designed to be both educational and challenging (but not too hard). Designed for kids ages 6-12, this book is sure to entertain for hours while alsohelping to improve thinking and logic skills.

The Ultimate Puzzle Book for Kids is perfect for anyone interested in solving challenging puzzles and games. Puzzles include: Funny Mummy: decode a secret message; Scoreboard Conundrum: use logic to determine the score of the game; Sand Castle Maze: find your way through the sandcastle; All the King's Men: solve the tricky word problem - and so many more!

"The Ultimate Puzzle Book for Kids" is available online at Amazon.com for $9.95.

For more information on the book or to order a copy for yourself, view it online at: Amazon.com - https://www.amazon.com/dp/1542549094

List Price: $9.95

7.5" x 9.2"

Black & White on White paper

122 pages

ISBN-13: 978-1542549097
Source:Blue Forest Books
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Child Activity Book, Kid Puzzle Book, Kids Activity Book
Industry:Books
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Products
