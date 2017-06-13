Operative Experience introduces RealMom, a breakthrough birthing simulator for labor and delivery training NORTH EAST, Md. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Operative Experience, Inc. (OEI), a leading developer of high-fidelity human patient simulators, today announced the launch of RealMom™, a groundbreaking, full-body childbirth simulator designed to revolutionize the way clinicians and practitioners develop proficiency in labor and delivery procedures.



Leapfrogging today's hard-plastic birthing manikins, RealMom is the most natural and realistic childbirth simulator ever created, featuring incredibly lifelike soft tissue, accurate internal anatomy and an active birth canal with human-like dilation and effacement. RealMom provides learners with a high-adrenaline, "true-to-life" delivery room experience and a full spectrum of clinical scenarios from normal fetal delivery to more complicated procedures, such as breech, shoulder dystocia, nuchal cord, cord prolapse, and assisted delivery with forceps and vacuum devices.



"RealMom is simply the most exciting development in labor and delivery training to date," said Jane O'Reilly, Global VP of Sales for OEI. "RealMom looks real and feels real and provides learners with the most realistic and lifelike simulated birthing experience out there. It's really one of a kind."



RealMom can be operated wirelessly using an iOS or Android tablet device and provides precise control of dilation and delivery progression as well as heart rate and tones, contractions, pulses, blood pressure and SPO 2 levels. As well as being incredibly realistic and lifelike, RealMom is exceptionally reliable with no complicated set-up or programming required of instructors and subsequently no simulator downtime.



"Operative Experience is already recognized for its leading-edge line of soft tissue, open surgery simulators for emergency obstetric procedures," said Mick Navin, President and CEO of OEI. "RealMom is a natural extension of this technology and provides learners and educators with the first ever complete and fully-integrated solution for labor and delivery skills training. We offer the entire continuum of care, from vaginal delivery through an active birth canal to emergency skin-to-skin C-section, postpartum hemorrhage control enabling practice including uterine artery repair, compression sutures and the Bakri balloon, and c-hyst when hemorrhage cannot be contained."



OEI will introduce RealMom this week at the annual International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and Learning (INACSL) conference in Washington, DC. More information on RealMom is available at



About Operative Experience, Inc.



Operative Experience, Inc. is on a mission to revolutionize surgical and pre-hospital training. Using medical simulators with unprecedented anatomical and surgical fidelity within a rigorous experiential instructional paradigm, OEI reduces training costs while increasing training effectiveness and retention. OEI is dedicated to applying this technology to reduce combat and civilian surgical mortality and to provide humanitarian support to developing countries with limited medical resources.



Media Contact

Martin Currie

9415048580

