Country(s)
Industry News
FIFA 18 Improvements and Nintendo Switch Release
New Team Styles: gives A1 teams them more variety, making them more challenging opponents.
Better Visual Presentation:
Incorporating Player Personalities:
Better Dribbling: the improvement on this mechanic enables players to be "more creative in 1v1 situations."
Continuation and Improvements on "The Journey:" this mode will continue Alex Hunter's featuring new locations and more superstars, including real-life footages.
Nintendo Switch: yes, it will be available on Switch, the latest handheld console hybrid that permits players to take the game anywhere they go.
Want more FIFA 18 news and FIFA Coins? Head on to PlayerAuctions and get the scoop.
Who's PlayerAuctions?
PlayerAuctions is the most secure player to player network to buy, sell, and trade MMO game assets, including OSRS Gold, FIFA Coins, CSGO Trade, Rocket League Trading and LoL Items. The site is a neutral marketplace that supports trading for modern MMOs, such as RuneScape, Old School RuneScape, World of Warcraft, Diablo III, EverQuest, Eve Online, and League of Legends and over 200 other games.
Media Contact
Daisy Marino
006326212259
***@playerauctions.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse