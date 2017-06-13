 

June 2017
FIFA 18 Improvements and Nintendo Switch Release

 
LOS ANGELES - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- JUNE 14th – FIFA 18 is expected to launch September 29 for gaming consoles, including Nintendo Switch. In fact, Electronic Arts (EA) has made added the following improvements for FIFA 18:

New Team Styles: gives A1 teams them more variety, making them more challenging opponents.

Better Visual Presentation: on top of making better use of the Frostbite engine and having better graphics, the game will improve on its audiovisual presentation. The stadiums, the atmosphere felt during games, and the commentating will have more life to get the blood pumping.

Incorporating Player Personalities: FIFA athletes will have their trademark moves, giving them more creativity and authenticity.

Better Dribbling: the improvement on this mechanic enables players to be "more creative in 1v1 situations."

Continuation and Improvements on "The Journey:" this mode will continue Alex Hunter's featuring new locations and more superstars, including real-life footages.

Nintendo Switch: yes, it will be available on Switch, the latest handheld console hybrid that permits players to take the game anywhere they go.

